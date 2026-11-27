SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 27 — Uber International Technologies II Corporation (the “Bidder”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER; together with its subsidiaries, including the Bidder, “Uber”), today announced the final results of its voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding registered shares of Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, ISIN DE000A2E4K43) not already held by the Bidder (the “Offer”).

By the end of the additional acceptance period, which expired on November 24, 2026, at 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time) / 18:00 hours (New York local time), Uber secured a total of approximately 87.13% of Delivery Hero’s share capital.

“We’re excited to see such strong support from Delivery Hero shareholders, reinforcing the confidence already expressed by the company’s Management Board and Supervisory Board,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “Bringing our companies closer together creates more value for consumers, merchants and earners alike, and we’re excited to get to work.”

The transaction is subject to the remaining offer conditions, namely the receipt of required merger control and other regulatory clearances, as set out in full in the Offer Document. Closing is expected in the second half of 2027.