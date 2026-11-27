SINGAPORE, Nov 27 — TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, and a reputed global manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, today announced the global launch of TVS Armado – the best-in-class cargo tricycle with 1 ton load capacity. With this launch TVS expands its commercial mobility portfolio with a tricycle designed to address the evolving needs of cargo transportation and first and last-mile logistics.

Recognizing the needs of entrepreneurs, fleet owners, delivery businesses – TVS Armado has been developed with a customer-first approach, translating real-world operating requirements into a dependable mobility solution that is designed to keep businesses moving day in, day out.

The TVS Armado is powered by a robust 200 cc oil-cooled engine, delivering 10.6 kW of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Designed for demanding commercial mobility solutions, it features a 16-litre fuel tank to support extended operating hours. Its two-metre long cargo bed offers a vast loading area with payload capacity of up to 1 ton, enabling businesses to transport a wide range of goods efficiently. The large cargo bed, along with 230 mm of ground clearance and strong leaf spring suspension is designed to support operations across varied road conditions, including urban, suburban and rural routes. The first in industry oil-cooled engine is designed to offer a practical balance of durability and ease of maintenance, backed with the best-in-category warranty terms which reinforces customer confidence in long-term ownership.

Speaking at the global launch, Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor has always believed in providing innovative mobility solutions. With TVS Armado, we become the first globally reputed OEM to enter the tricycle cargo segment, bringing an innovative, best-in-class product to the 1 ton cargo mobility space. First- and last-mile logistics is critical to businesses and communities, and TVS Armado is designed around the real needs of customers and business owners, combining load-carrying capability, world-class reliability and durability with the practicality required for everyday commercial use.

“As we build our commercial mobility portfolio globally, TVS Armado reflects our ambition to create solutions that deliver tangible business value and contribute to the growth of communities. TVS Armado aims to be a reliable business partner for those who work relentlessly to build a better future, in line with TVS Motor’s vision of transforming the quality of life of people across the world by providing mobility solutions that are exciting, responsible, sustainable and safe.”

With TVS Armado, TVS Motor Company builds on its experience in commercial mobility to address the evolving needs of cargo transportation. TVS Armado aims to be a reliable business partner for those who work relentlessly to build a better future across the regions of Africa, Latin America and ASEAN.