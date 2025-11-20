Mobility Startup Tsuyo Manufacturing Signs Landmark LOI with Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru, 20 Nov: In a significant step towards strengthening India’s electric mobility ecosystem and boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities, Tsuyo, a leading Indian innovator in EV powertrain technologies, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of Karnataka for establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant along with large Testing Track for commercial vehicles in the state.

The LOI was formalized at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, in the esteemed presence of:

Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, IT & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka

Senior officials from the Government of Karnataka

Lalit L. Baid, Director, Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

Organizing representatives from MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications

Project Overview

Tsuyo’s upcoming manufacturing facility is aimed at building the next generation of advanced, heavy-duty EV powertrain systems for commercial mobility and industrial applications. The proposed facility will focus on developing and producing:

Electric Motors (across IPMSM, ACIM , SRM, SynRM & Axial Flux topologies)

E-Drives

E-Axles and Automatic Transmissions (AT)

Integrated 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 Powertrain Solutions

Complete Powertrain Assemblies for Heavy Commercial EVs

A dedicated Testing Track for Field Testing & Validation of buses, trucks, mining vehicles, and other heavy-duty EVs

The new plant will support manufacturing capacities ranging from 0.5 kW to 250 kW, with an extended capability up to 600 kW through Tsuyo’s strategic partnerships with CETL and LvKON.

Strategic Significance

Boost to Domestic Manufacturing:

This initiative will enable India to locally manufacture high-performance EV powertrain systems instead of relying on imports, strengthening supply chain resilience. Expanding Heavy Commercial EV Ecosystem:

With capabilities for motors, e-axles, ATs, and integrated solutions, the facility will support India’s rapidly growing bus, truck, mining, and industrial EV markets. Employment & Industrial Growth:

The facility is expected to create substantial direct and indirect employment and contribute to the state’s industrial development agenda. Innovation-Driven Future Mobility:

The integrated testing and validation track will allow accelerated development of powertrain technologies tailored for Indian terrains and usage patterns.

Leadership Remarks