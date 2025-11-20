Mobility Startup Tsuyo Manufacturing Signs Landmark LOI with Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru, 20 Nov: In a significant step towards strengthening India’s electric mobility ecosystem and boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities, Tsuyo, a leading Indian innovator in EV powertrain technologies, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of Karnataka for establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant along with large Testing Track for commercial vehicles in the state.
The LOI was formalized at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, in the esteemed presence of:
- Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, IT & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka
- Senior officials from the Government of Karnataka
- Lalit L. Baid, Director, Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
- Organizing representatives from MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications
Project Overview
Tsuyo’s upcoming manufacturing facility is aimed at building the next generation of advanced, heavy-duty EV powertrain systems for commercial mobility and industrial applications. The proposed facility will focus on developing and producing:
- Electric Motors (across IPMSM, ACIM , SRM, SynRM & Axial Flux topologies)
- E-Drives
- E-Axles and Automatic Transmissions (AT)
- Integrated 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 Powertrain Solutions
- Complete Powertrain Assemblies for Heavy Commercial EVs
- A dedicated Testing Track for Field Testing & Validation of buses, trucks, mining vehicles, and other heavy-duty EVs
The new plant will support manufacturing capacities ranging from 0.5 kW to 250 kW, with an extended capability up to 600 kW through Tsuyo’s strategic partnerships with CETL and LvKON.
Strategic Significance
- Boost to Domestic Manufacturing:
This initiative will enable India to locally manufacture high-performance EV powertrain systems instead of relying on imports, strengthening supply chain resilience.
- Expanding Heavy Commercial EV Ecosystem:
With capabilities for motors, e-axles, ATs, and integrated solutions, the facility will support India’s rapidly growing bus, truck, mining, and industrial EV markets.
- Employment & Industrial Growth:
The facility is expected to create substantial direct and indirect employment and contribute to the state’s industrial development agenda.
- Innovation-Driven Future Mobility:
The integrated testing and validation track will allow accelerated development of powertrain technologies tailored for Indian terrains and usage patterns.
Leadership Remarks
Vijay Kumar, Founder and CEO, Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd commented, “This LOI marks a pivotal moment for Tsuyo and for the future of India’s EV ecosystem. Karnataka has always been at the forefront of innovation and advanced manufacturing, and we are proud to partner with the state to establish a facility that will redefine powertrain excellence for heavy commercial electric vehicles. With this investment, we aim to deliver world-class, reliable, and locally manufactured powertrain solutions that will power India’s transition to sustainable mobility.”
Speaking on the LOI signed between the Government of Karnataka and Tsuyo Manufacturing, Minister Sh. Priyank Kharge Ji said: “We are delighted that Tsuyo Manufacturing has decided to expand its Operations in Dharwad, Karnataka. Their decision reinforces our commitment to building a strong, local economy through LEAP (Local Economy Accelerator Program). This project will help building a sustainable ecosystem in the state and will attract more EV companies to come to our state – which is known for its Industry friendly policies and a dynamic EV ecosystem. This investment will not only create high-quality jobs in North Karnataka but also accelerate innovation and green mobility solutions for Karnataka and beyond.”