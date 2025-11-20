Spinny expands in North India with new car parks in Sonipat, Karnal and Ambala

Spinny, India’s leading full-stack used car retail platform, has announced the grand opening of its newest car parks in Sonipat, Karnal and Amabala, strengthening its footprint in North India. With this launch, North India’s largest collection of Spinny’s high-quality used cars, giving customers from these cities and nearby regions direct access to a trusted, transparent, and delightful car buying and selling experience.

Park Locations

Sonipat: GT Road, Murthal, Sonipat, Haryana 131039

Karnal: Sector 39, Haryana 132037

Ambala: Ambala–Chandigarh Expressway, Baldev Nagar, Haryana 134003

Located along the high-connectivity stretch of the GT Road, the new parks significantly enhance regional accessibility and experience. Combined with Spinny’s already strong and trusted customer base across Delhi NCR and Chandigarh, the expansion bridges the growing demand for reliable pre-owned vehicles along this vital corridor, making it convenient for customers to buy or sell their cars with confidence.

The new parks are designed as one-stop destinations where customers can explore, test drive, buy, or sell their cars, all in a setting that reflects Spinny’s core values of trust and simplicity. From browsing a wide selection of cars to completing the paperwork and even opting for doorstep delivery or inspection, Spinny ensures every step is effortless and worry-free.

Speaking about the launch, Hanish Yadav, Senior Vice President, said, “With our new parks in Sonipat, Karnal and Amabala, we’re excited to bring Spinny’s trusted car experience closer to our customers. These parks not only expand our reach but also make it easier for customers to explore our 200-point inspected cars in person. At Spinny, we’re committed to making every step of buying or selling a car transparent, comfortable, and filled with joy.”

Sonipat, Karnal and Amabala parks serve as key access points to North India’s largest car inventory, benefitting customers from nearby cities who have been engaging with Spinny through its app and website.

Whether it’s your first car or your fifth, or whether you’re selling your current car to make space for your next one, Spinny ensures a smooth, secure, and satisfying car buying and selling experience backed by complete documentation for peace of mind

Benefits for car buyers and sellers

200-Point Quality Inspection: Every Spinny Assured car undergoes a comprehensive 200-point inspection to ensure top-notch quality and reliability.

Test Drives, On Your Terms: Schedule a test drive at the park or right at your doorstep.

5-Day Money-Back Guarantee: If you change your mind, return the car — no questions asked.

Warranty for Total Peace of Mind:

3-Year Warranty on select Spinny Assured+ cars

1-Year Warranty on all Spinny Assured cars

Transparent Pricing: Fixed, fair pricing with zero hidden charges and minimal paperwork.

Lowest EMI and Zero Down Payment Financing options

Sell your car for the Best Price: Get an instant online quote, doorstep evaluation, and same-day payment — all handled by Spinny experts.

As more Indians embrace pre-owned cars as a smart and value-driven choice, Spinny continues to redefine the category, combining digital convenience with physical assurance, and ensuring that every customer drives home with trust and joy.