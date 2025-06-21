Morpho Dimensions Transforming Office Interiors Landscape, On Track to Achieve ₹ 100 Cr Revenue in FY 25–26

New Delhi, 21 June 2025: Morpho Dimensions, a Venture of India’s leading Architecture and Interior Design Firm Morphogenesis, is reshaping India’s Office Interiors landscape through a technology-led, design-first approach. With a secured orderbook of ₹70 crore and additional projects in the pipeline, the company is confidently on track to cross ₹100 crore in revenue in FY 25–26. This business milestone not only underscores the company’s rapid growth in the sector but also reflects the growing trust and confidence of leading brands in Morpho Dimensions’ integrated project delivery.

Morpho Dimensions is pioneering a transformative approach to office interiors by leveraging advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), and Virtual Reality (VR). Clients can now visualise their future office in immersive VR and walk into a fully operational workspace—delivered within just 90 days.

Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO of Morpho Dimensions, elaborates, “We are fundamentally rethinking how office interiors are delivered. From a cookie-cutter design, vendor- hassle memories to a seamless, technology-integrated experience—our clients now get speed, differentiated design, and unmatched control. The ₹70 crore orderbook is evidence of how strongly this model is resonating.” “Achieving ₹100 crore in revenue will significantly elevate Morpho Dimensions’ stature, firmly positioning us among India’s top-tier Design-and-Build (DnB) firms. This milestone will not only enhance our market credibility but also strongly validate our business model and ambitious growth strategies. We’re not just building offices; we’re enabling businesses to perform, grow, and thrive in environments that reflect their identity and values. A substantial contributor to our enhanced credibility comes from our association with Morphogenesis, a globally acclaimed architecture firm recognised widely for pioneering sustainable and innovative design practices. We intend to build on this legacy and chart our own path of success while delivering on our mission to make high-quality office designs accessible to all businesses.”

At the core of Morpho Dimensions’ delivery model is its proprietary SOUL framework—Sustainability, Optimisation, Uniqueness, and Livability. Every project is measured across 50+ performance indicators, ensuring high-impact, high-efficiency outcomes.

Sustainability: Offices designed to reduce energy use by up to 50%, aligned with ESG standards.

Optimisation: Data- and AI-driven planning ensures lean design with no compromise on quality.

Uniqueness: No templated spaces—each design is customised to brand and operational needs.

Livability: Biophilia, natural light, and ergonomic planning for enhanced employee well-being.

Over 30% of the company’s future investments are earmarked for cutting-edge proprietary technology development, including platforms for procurement, vendor management, site tracking, and client dashboards. The internal team includes professionals from IIT, ISB, Penn, AA London, Domus Academy Milan and global design firms like Foster + Partners, Gensler, Studio HBA and Adrianse.

This powerful blend of deep design expertise, operational rigour, and world-class execution capability positions Morpho Dimensions as the go-to partner for businesses seeking intelligent, performance-oriented workspaces.

Morpho Dimensions currently has eight projects underway across India’s major business centres, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, and Jaipur. The firm has also secured several high-value contracts under confidentiality, with announcements expected soon.

Backed by the three-decade design legacy of Morphogenesis—one of the world’s top 100 architecture firms—Morpho Dimensions is now preparing for its next phase of growth: international expansion into Dubai and the United States.