Noida International University Hosts Teachers Meet in Prayagraj

21 June 2025 –Noida International University (NIU) successfully organized a grand event in Prayagraj, bringing together leading personalities in education, school administrators, and educators from across the region to discuss the evolving landscape of teaching and learning in India. The event, held at the KGF Hotel, the event served as a platform for interaction, inspiration, and insight into the future of education, leadership, and innovation.

The event was graced by Shri Akhilesh Kumar, Head, COE, CBSE Board, Prayagraj, who served the event with his auspicious presence as the Chief Guest. He said, “The nation can be empowered if the educators are valued. The importance of empowering teachers through skill development, full-fledged training, and embracing the vision of the New Education Policy. I appreciate educators for their tireless role in nation-building and for encouraging schools to promote innovative, student-centric learning environments.”

The event was graced with the guests of honor Dr. Piyush Prasad, Regional Director, NIOS Board, Prayagraj, and Mr. Anshuman Deo Gupta, State Vice President, Private Schools Association. They shared insights on the significance of open schooling systems and how NIOS is working towards flexible, inclusive, and accessible education for learners across India. They highlighted the vital role of private schools in enhancing the quality of education and stressed the need for collective efforts between private and public sectors to build a more equitable education system.

All dignitaries were felicitated for their unwavering contribution to the academic ecosystem, and the event concluded on a hopeful note, with a collective commitment to advancing the quality of education in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.