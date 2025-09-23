Mosaics Fine Art Festival Selects 2025 Best of Show Winner

Iowa artist Chris Abigt was honored with top prize among more than 80 juried exhibitors from across the country.

(St. Charles, Mo., Sept. 23, 2025) Mosaics Fine Art Festival awarded the 2025 “Best of Show” honor to Chris Abigt of Ottumwa, Iowa, during its 30th anniversary celebration. Abigt was chosen from more than 80 juried artists representing over 15 states.

Abigt received a $1,000 cash prize as first-place winner for her oil/acrylic artwork. Eight artists were presented with an “Award of Recognition”, each receiving a $500 prize. The awardees include Gabriel Berg, fibers, from Viroqua, Wisconsin; Tyler David, wood, from Potosi, Wisconsin; Bobby Harr, glass, from Phoenix, Arizona; Samuel Hitchman, clay, from Felicity, Ohio; Katherine Likos, jewelry, from Webster Groves, Missouri; Andrew Rola, oil/acrylic, from St. Louis, Missouri; Melinda Runge, oil/acrylic from St. Louis Missouri; and Sarah Skiold-Hamlin, drawing, from Collinsville, Illinois.

Two emerging student artists, Luke Hinton from Lafayette High School and Leah Niebuhr from Orchard Farm High School were also honored with the Joyce Rosen Founder’s Scholarship Award of Recognition, receiving $300 each toward their future artistic pursuits.

“Chris Abigt was chosen as the overall winner for her artwork, which stood out as both distinctive and beautifully executed,” said Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival. “Her artistry and creativity captivated the judges and made her a clear choice for Best of Show.

Pictured from left to right are festival judge Hal Moran, Mosaics Fine Art Festival Denise Wulff, and artist Chris Abigt.

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.