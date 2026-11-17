Pune: ‘MUKTA’, a unique conceptual fashion show that aims to artistically present the struggles, emotions, hidden strengths and aspirations for a dignified life of women from diverse sections of society, will be held on Saturday, December 12, at Ramchandra Sabhagruha in Wadgaon Sheri, Pune. Based on the central theme, “Nine Identities… Nine Struggles… Nine Forms of Nature… and a New Dawn of Freedom!”, the event will portray the life stories of nine distinct identities through nine symbolic forms of nature. The programme will also feature the state-level pageant ‘Majestique Maharashtra 2026 – Miss | Mrs | Mr’.

‘MUKTA’ will showcase nine characters representing different life experiences, including widows, single mothers, women with disabilities, women recovering from injustice and abuse, women working in the corporate sector while facing emotional struggles, transgender individuals and elderly women. These characters will be portrayed through nine symbolic elements of nature – fire, air, water, sky, earth, animals, birds, trees and flowers. The symbolism reflects the ability to rise above adversity, reinvent oneself and give life a new direction.

Through attractive costumes, evocative music, impactful lighting and dramatic stage performances, the life journeys of these characters will be brought before the audience. While highlighting their pain and struggles, the presentation will place special emphasis on their resilience, confidence, inner strength and determination to rebuild their lives.

‘Majestique Maharashtra 2026’ to Provide a Platform for Personality and Talent

As part of the event, the state-level pageant ‘Majestique Maharashtra 2026 – Miss | Mrs | Mr’ will also be organised. Women and men from diverse professional backgrounds, including doctors, engineers, lawyers, police personnel, teachers, chartered accountants, banking professionals and entrepreneurs, will be eligible to participate.

The competition will be held in three categories – Miss, Mrs and Mr. Participants will be judged on their personality, confidence, talent, communication skills and stage presentation.

Participants will receive professional grooming, personality development and confidence-building sessions, ramp-walk training, portfolio photoshoots, photography opportunities and media exposure. Winners in each category will be honoured with a crown, winner’s sash, trophy, cash prize and certificate.

Long-Term Efforts for Women’s Rehabilitation and Empowerment

‘MUKTA’ is not merely a one-day fashion show or an entertainment event; it is part of a broader social initiative aimed at creating new opportunities for marginalised, disadvantaged and women facing challenging circumstances to live with dignity.

Through this initiative, efforts will be undertaken to support their rehabilitation, skill development, professional training, employment, self-employment, entrepreneurship guidance and financial independence.

The organisers stated that the Akhil Bharatiya Jaaniv Sanghatana is working on a large scale to help women rebuild their lives and become self-reliant. Rather than limiting support to sympathy or temporary assistance, the organisation aims to create long-term opportunities that enable women to live with dignity, independence and security.

The organisers have also appealed to corporate companies, entrepreneurs, business organisations, non-governmental organisations and social workers to join this social initiative as sponsors or partners.

‘MUKTA’ is a Journey from Struggle to Self-Respect and from Self-Respect to Freedom

“A woman’s true beauty does not lie merely in her face or outward appearance; it is reflected in her struggles, determination, confidence and self-respect. Society often identifies a woman by her circumstances, but her identity, dreams and strengths are far greater than the circumstances she faces. Every woman has the right to create her own identity, stand on her own feet and live with dignity. ‘MUKTA’ is an effort to give artistic expression to this very thought.

“Our objective is not simply to present the stories of these women’s struggles on stage and stop there. We want to bring about positive changes in their lives and provide them with renewed hope, confidence and opportunities for self-reliance. This is the true spirit behind the initiative,” said Mahesh Nandkishor Charwad, the original concept creator and Show Director of ‘MUKTA 2026’.

The event is being organised by Akhil Bharatiya Jaaniv Sanghatana, with Spark Events as the sponsor. The original concept and show direction are by Mahesh Nandkishor Charwad. Snehal Sachin Jadhav is serving as Assistant Show Director, while Anand Payal is the Chief Event Coordinator.

The organisers have appealed to citizens, social organisations, entrepreneurs, professionals, artists and prominent personalities from various fields to participate in large numbers in this unique initiative that seeks to deliver a message of social transformation.

For participation in the pageant, contact: 8208743647, 7020612141, 9921695119.