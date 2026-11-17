Hyderabad, Nov 17: The sixth edition of the Stadium Run 2026, featuring around 700 runners, concluded at Gaudium School, Kollur, on Sunday evening, with participants showcasing extraordinary endurance, determination and sporting spirit across four categories.

Organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), a non-profit organisation committed to promoting running, fitness and active lifestyles among people of all age groups, the 24-hour endurance event commenced at 6 PM on November 14 and concluded at 6 PM on November 15.

The competition featured four categories – 24-Hour Solo, 12-Hour Solo, 6-Hour Solo and 12-Hour Relay Team Run – bringing together passionate runners to test their endurance and push the boundaries of human performance.

The biggest highlight of this edition was the remarkable performance by Amar Singh Devanda, who established a new national record in the 12-Hour Stadium Run by completing an astounding 389 laps and covering 155.600 kilometres. This is the highest distance covered by an individual in a 12-hour stadium run.

Running a marathon is, in itself, a formidable test of physical endurance and mental strength. Running continuously for 12 hours takes the challenge to an entirely different level. But covering an astounding 155.600 kilometres in 12 hours, the highest distance ever covered by an individual in a 12-hour stadium run, is truly extraordinary. What makes Amar Singh Devanda’s achievement even more remarkable is that he not only surpassed the existing record but also set a new national benchmark. It is a phenomenal feat of endurance, discipline, determination and human willpower, making his performance the defining highlight of Stadium Run 2026.

The 24-Hour Solo Run also witnessed exceptional performances. Vijender Singh emerged as the men’s champion, completing 599 laps and covering an impressive 239.60 kilometres. His achievement also represents the highest lap count recorded in the six editions of the Stadium Run. 23 runners including 20 male and three female participated in this category.

In the women’s category, Aditya Devi M secured the top position, completing 350 laps and covering 140 kilometres.

Running for a couple of hours is a familiar endurance challenge for many fitness enthusiasts. But running continuously for 24 hours is an entirely different proposition, demanding extraordinary physical stamina, mental resilience, discipline and determination. What makes this year’s Stadium Run even more remarkable is the growing interest in such extreme endurance challenges. As many as 23 runners, including 20 men and 3 women, participated in the 24-Hour Solo Run category, pushing themselves to the limits of human endurance. The increasing number of participants willing to take on this extraordinary challenge reflects the growing popularity of ultra-running and a running community that is constantly redefining its limits.

Adding a unique dimension to this year’s event, P. Murali Krishna attempted a Guinness World Records achievement by running backwards for 24 hours. This extraordinary endurance challenge highlighted the creativity, courage and determination of runners willing to explore unconventional challenges in the sport.

Murali Krishna from Bangalore took on the unusual and daunting challenge of running backwards continuously for 24 hours in an attempt to achieve a Guinness World Records feat. While running long distances is itself a test of endurance, running backwards for an entire 24-hour period takes the challenge to an entirely different level, demanding exceptional balance, coordination, concentration and physical stamina. His remarkable attempt emerged as one of the most unusual attractions of Stadium Run 2026, demonstrating that in the world of endurance sports, the limits of human determination can be constantly redefined.

The winners were felicitated at a prize distribution ceremony held on Sunday evening. K. Nityananda Reddy, Chairman, The Gaudium School; C.S. Reddy, CEO & Managing Director, APMAS; Arunkumar, President, Hyderabad Runners Society; members of the HRS office-bearers team; and the event leadership team, including the Race Director, Assistant Race Director and Medical Director, graced the occasion.

The sixth edition of Stadium Run was made possible with the support of The Gaudium School, Kollur, which provided its facilities and infrastructure to host the event; Apollo Hospitals, the Medical Partner, which ensured medical support throughout the competition; and Centro, which extended its support to the event.

Through initiatives such as Stadium Run, Hyderabad Runners Society continues to strengthen the city’s running culture and promote endurance sports, community fitness and active lifestyles, inspiring people to embrace fitness and achieve extraordinary milestones.

Race Results – Top Three Finishers

24-Hour Solo Run – Men

Vijender Singh – 599 laps | 239.60 KM Velu P – 559 laps | 223.60 KM Mansingh Lamani – 531 laps | 212.40 KM

24-Hour Solo Run – Women

Aditya Devi M – 350 laps | 140.00 KM Poonam Metta – 320 laps | 128.00 KM Anju Patel – 281 laps | 112.40 KM

12-Hour Solo Run – Men

Amar Singh Devanda – 389 laps | 155.60 KM Geeno Antony – 356 laps | 142.40 KM Narayana Meghavath – 293 laps | 117.20 KM

12-Hour Solo Run – Women

Suman Ojha – 237 laps | 94.80 KM Jayasree Vanama – 208 laps | 83.20 KM Sree Divya Akula – 194 laps | 77.60 KM

6-Hour Solo Run – Men

Saurav Runjan – 193 laps | 77.20 KM Chandan N – 164 laps | 65.60 KM Harish Sai Gopal – 152 laps | 60.80 KM

6-Hour Solo Run – Women