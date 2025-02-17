Navonmesh 2025: Central India’s Ultimate Innovation Carnival to Fuel Entrepreneurship

Bhopal: AIC-RNTU in association with Scope Global Skills University and Rabindranath Tagore University proudly presents Navonmesh 2025, Central India’s largest innovation carnival, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, creativity, and technology-driven solutions. Scheduled to take place at Scope Global Skills University, this dynamic event is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including students, startups, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, creating a thriving hub for innovation.The event features multiple competitions with a total prize pool of ₹5 lakh. The last date of application for this is 25th February 2025.

Navonmesh 2025 is more than just a competition; it is a transformative experience for aspiring entrepreneurs. Participants will gain exposure to industry experts, government officials, investors, and startup mentors, ensuring they receive valuable insights into the ever-evolving business and technology landscape. Through panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and mentorship programs, Navonmesh 2025 will equip attendees with practical knowledge, skills, and resources needed to scale their ideas and ventures successfully.

A Platform for Innovators to Compete and Win Big

Navonmesh 2025 is not just a celebration of ideas but also a launch pad for startups and creative minds. The event features multiple competitions offering participants a chance to pitch their business ideas, showcase their technological prowess, and develop solutions for real-world challenges.

Key Competitions at Navonmesh 2025:

The Young Inventors Fair – Encouraging school students (Class 6-12) to tackle real-world problems with innovative projects in climate, water sanitation, smart cities, healthcare, and sustainability.

Innomaker – Product Hackathon : A challenge for UG/PG students to develop cutting-edge product prototypes with expert mentorship and incubation opportunities.

PlanX- Business Plan Battle : A high-stakes business pitch competition where students and startups refine their business plans, receive expert mentorship, and pitch their ideas to a jury of investors.

Binary Battle- Software Hackathon : A 24-hour intense coding competition, where participants will develop breakthrough solutions with hands-on mentorship and networking with industry professionals.

Ad Mad Show – A creative advertising competition : where teams develop humorous and engaging ads for startups and social causes.

Robo Warriors – A robotics competition where teams design and build robots to compete in exciting battles, testing their engineering and strategic skills.

First Cheque- Startup Pitching Competition : A golden opportunity for early-stage startups to pitch their ideas to a panel of 20+ investors, secure funding, and receive real-time feedback on their business models.

Viral Verse- The Creators Challenge : A premier event for digital influencers and content creators, offering brand collaboration opportunities and recognition on major digital platforms.