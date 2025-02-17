BTN and US Trade Wars: Analyzing the Impact with CredAble

By Mr. Nirav Choksi, CEO & Co-founder

Mr. Nirav Choksi is the Co-founder and CEO of CredAble, India’s largest working capital tech platform, with a mission of creating working capital infrastructure for the world. CredAble leads the working capital space enabling more than USD 6 billion annually in working capital and witnessing over 500% year-on-year growth.

Backed by a diverse global experience of over 28 years and an impressive career as an entrepreneur, Nirav brings on board a wealth of experience. As a highly accomplished business leader, Nirav has incubated and scaled businesses, raised debt and equity financing, and built multi-disciplinary global teams in the areas of technology, private equity, and international commodities.

He is instrumental in orchestrating the revenue growth opportunities for CredAble in complex and emerging markets globally.

Prior to CredAble, Nirav co-founded and led Equentia Natural Resources Pte Ltd., a multi- commodity trading and structured finance company with offices in Singapore, Jakarta, Dubai, and Mumbai. ENR has a significant structured trade finance and debt arbitrage operation. With revenues exceeding $500 Million a year and trading volumes of over 10 million MT, the company today leads the charts as top 5 importers of Indonesian Thermal Coal for the private sector in India.

As an active early-stage investor in tech-enabled consumer-led ventures, he has invested in over 25 opportunities. Nirav has also founded several companies in the internet and technology space and has helmed 3 successful exits.

A renowned thought leader and an acclaimed speaker, Nirav has been featured in industry- leading publications and has taken the stage at many global events. Nirav holds a Bachelor of Computer Science and Economic degree from the University of Michigan.

By Mr. Ram Kewalramani, Co-founder & MD of CredAble

Ram is the Co-Founder and Managing Director, of CredAble, which is India’s largest working platform enabling more than USD 6 billion annually in working capital for India Inc which includes large, mid, emerging corporates, MSMEs and financial institutions. CredAble’s platform hosts over 125 corporate customers, over 2,50,000 borrowers and over 35 large financial institutions and banks. By leveraging their technology, big data analytics, trade finance expertise and partnerships with capital providers, CredAble is able to provide comprehensive working capital financing solutions to Corporate India.

In a career spanning over 20 years working in various leadership positions, Ram has gained invaluable insight and expertise in the domains of Investment Banking, Marketing, Finance and Operations. As an acknowledged veteran of the Employee Transportation industry he brings valuable industry insights, experience and connections to further the establishment of the vision behind CredAble.

Prior to founding CredAble, Ram spent 15 years in investment banking and P&L leadership capacities. Previously, he was a shareholder and CEO of People Premier Logistics, a successful employee transportation business. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Ram was an investment banker with Centrum Capital and Grant Thornton.