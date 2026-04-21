Nexus Select Malls and Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research Launch India’s First Post Graduate Program in Mall Management

Mumbai, Apr 21(BNP): As India’s organized retail sector continues to evolve into experience-led consumption destinations, Nexus Select Malls has partnered with Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, PGDM, Mumbai (WeSchool) to launch India’s first Post Graduate Program in Mall Management. The industry-first initiative aims to institutionalize specialized learning for the sector and build a pipeline of future-ready leaders through a unique blend of academic frameworks and hands-on exposure within operating malls.

The one-year certification program has been designed to build future-ready leaders for the evolving retail ecosystem by combining academic rigor with real-world industry exposure. The curriculum has been co-developed in consultation with Nexus’ business leaders and will integrate classroom learning with on-the-job training, live business projects, and experiential modules within malls.

Each cohort will comprise 25–30 participants, primarily Nexus employees, who will pursue the program while continuing to work, allowing them to directly apply their learning to real-time business scenarios.

India’s organized retail sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with malls evolving into dynamic consumption and experience hubs. However, despite this growth, the industry has historically lacked specialized academic pathways focused exclusively on mall management. This partnership aims to bridge that gap by formalizing talent development in the sector and creating a structured pipeline of skilled professionals. The initiative builds on Nexus Select Malls’ broader commitment to capability building and leadership development across the organization.

Dalip Sehgal, Chief Executive Officer, Nexus Select Malls, said

“As India’s retail landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the need for specialized, industry-aligned talent has never been greater. Through this partnership with WeSchool, we are taking a pioneering step to formalize learning in the field of mall management. By combining academic frameworks with real-world exposure within our malls, this program will help nurture the next generation of leaders who can shape the future of India’s retail real estate ecosystem.”

The program will follow a blended sponsorship model, where some participants will be sponsored by Nexus Select Malls, while others may opt for self-sponsorship. Participants will earn a Post Graduate certification in Mall Management upon successful completion.

Dr. Uday Salunkhe, Group Director, WeSchool, said

“The retail industry today demands leaders who can seamlessly blend business strategy, customer experience, and operational excellence. Our collaboration with Nexus Select Malls brings together academic rigor and deep industry expertise to create a program that is both relevant and future-focused. We believe this initiative will set a new benchmark for industry–academia partnerships and contribute meaningfully to the development of specialized talent in India’s retail sector.”

The partnership is currently planned for FY26–27, with the potential for expansion based on its success and impact. Over time, such initiatives could help institutionalize mall management as a distinct discipline and strengthen the leadership pipeline for India’s growing retail real estate industry.