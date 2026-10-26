NIFTEM-K Hosts India’s First AI × Food Tech Hackathon to Drive Alternative Protein Innovation

Kundli, October 26, 2026: The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), hosted Hack the Fork, a 24-hour hackathon focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) to address real-world challenges in the alternative protein industry.

Inaugurated by Alice Pjie, Director of Hack the Fork, on October 24, the event concluded on October 25, with participating teams presenting their solutions before an expert jury.

Organised by France-based non-profit initiative Hack the Fork in collaboration with NIFTEM-K, the hackathon brought together young innovators, researchers and technology enthusiasts to develop AI-driven solutions for sustainable food systems.

Of more than 85 applicant teams, 25 were shortlisted for the final round. A total of 22 teams, comprising over 90 participants from 10 states, took part in the challenge. Participants represented diverse academic backgrounds and institutions, including IITs, IIITs and the University of Delhi.

NIFTEM-K Director Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi said the initiative aimed to encourage innovative thinking, interdisciplinary collaboration and technology-driven solutions for emerging challenges in the food sector. He urged participants to develop practical ideas that could contribute to a sustainable and future-ready food-processing ecosystem.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Vimal Pant, Professor at NIFTEM-K and CEO of NTIBIF. The participating teams received guidance from mentors, including Chaitanya Chilukuri, Science and Technology Associate at the Good Food Institute (GFI) India; Svarnim Samant, Regional Mentor at GFI India; Dr. Saurabh Jain, Associate Professor at IIIT Sonepat; and Abhishek Shukla, Research Scholar at the University of Delhi.

The hackathon focused on AI applications across alternative protein development, including plant-based food innovation, fermentation technologies, nutritional optimisation, food safety, sustainable production and food waste reduction.

The winning teams competed for prizes worth ₹1.5 lakh and opportunities to join NIFTEM-K’s Startup Incubation Programme.

The initiative highlights the growing intersection of artificial intelligence, food technology and entrepreneurship, while supporting efforts to develop innovative solutions for a more sustainable and resilient food ecosystem.