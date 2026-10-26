Union Minister Piyush Goyal Holds Trade and Investment Talks During Netherlands Visit

Rotterdam, October 26, 2026: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began his visit to the Netherlands on October 25, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, enhancing maritime and logistics cooperation, and engaging with the Indian diaspora.

During his visit to Rotterdam, Goyal toured the Port of Rotterdam, accompanied by its Chief Executive Officer, Boudewijn Siemons. The visit highlighted the port’s importance as a major gateway to European markets and its potential role in facilitating trade between India and Europe.

The port’s extensive shipping connectivity and logistics infrastructure could support Indian exporters in accessing European markets and strengthening international supply chains, particularly in the context of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The minister’s programme also included an interaction with members of the Indian community in Amsterdam, hosted by the Embassy of India at the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam. Approximately 70 participants, including business and professional representatives, attended the gathering.

The interaction highlighted the Indian diaspora’s role in promoting bilateral economic, cultural and people-to-people relations.

Goyal’s engagements focused on exploring opportunities for greater commercial cooperation between India and the Netherlands, particularly in maritime logistics, trade connectivity and investment.

The Netherlands’ strategic location and advanced port infrastructure offer potential opportunities for Indian businesses seeking to expand their presence in European markets. The visit also underscored the importance of closer economic engagement between India and Europe as both sides pursue stronger trade and investment links.