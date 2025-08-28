Zomato Unveils First Delivery Partner Wellbeing Survey

New Delhi August 28th, 2025: Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, has released the results of the first Delivery Partner Wellbeing Survey which evaluates the wellbeing of delivery partners onboarded on the Zomato platform. The survey was commissioned by Zomato and conducted by NielsenIQ (NIQ), who developed a survey tool aligned with Zomato’s Delivery Partner Wellbeing Framework, launched in October 2024. It assesses delivery partner awareness and satisfaction with Zomato’s existing initiatives and identifies areas for the company to better support delivery partners.

The survey captures insights from 3,107 Zomato delivery partners across 35 cities, covering key aspects of wellbeing — social, financial, physical, mental and professional. The 2025 Delivery Partner Wellbeing Survey recorded an overall Wellbeing Survey score of 78.3 out of 100, based on nine core elements. Based on the average scores, the results were organized into two tiers, as shown below:

Elements with scores above 80%, indicating high satisfaction

Order delivery experience: 82% average score

Payout and earnings: 81.6% average score

Diversity and respect: 80% average score

Attire and assets: 80% average score

Elements with scores between 65-80%, indicating medium satisfaction

Grievance redressal: 78.6% average score

Growth and long-term engagement: 76% average score

Knowledge acquisition: 74% average score

Health and safety: 73.3% average score

Financial inclusion and social security: 73% average score

Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Eternal, said, “ Delivery partners form the backbone of our business and their wellbeing has been our priority from day one. This Delivery Partner Wellbeing Survey has given us valuable insights into our progress, and we hope it serves as a blueprint for other platforms to strengthen support systems for gig workers across the sector. We are deeply grateful to NIQ for their research expertise and to Social Compact and Jan Pahal for their insights in creating the Delivery Partner Wellbeing Framework. This collective effort is a significant step toward making the wellbeing of delivery partners an institutional priority.” Commenting on the report, Aditya Mangla, Chief Executive Officer, Zomato, said, “Our delivery partners aren’t at the edge of Zomato – they’re at the core. This survey gives us their unfiltered voice: clear, candid and sometimes uncomfortable. That’s the kind of truth we need. It gives us accountability, and it gives us direction. And acting on it is not optional for us – it’s the commitment we owe them.”

To support its delivery partners, Zomato has, over the years, introduced various initiatives, including 24/7 SOS ambulance services available in over 800 cities, First Responder training, assistance with income tax filing and facilitation of EV rental services. Eligible women delivery partners also have access to maternity benefits.