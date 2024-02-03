Odin Industries LLC acquires acquires Sherwood Advisory Group

Reno, NV, February 03, 2024 – Odin Industries LLC, a leading provider of case management services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Sherwood Advisory Group, a prominent player in the Asset Recovery industry. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in Odin Industries’ commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and value-added services to clients.

With a shared vision for excellence and a dedication to client-centric values, Odin Industries LLC and Sherwood Advisory Group are poised to capitalize on synergies and drive innovation in the field of Asset Overage Recovery. This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in Odin Industries’ growth strategy, positioning the company for sustained success and expanded market presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sherwood to the Odin Industries family,” said Ryan Hawley, CEO of Odin Industries LLC. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and unparalleled service to our clients. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to drive innovation and create meaningful impact in the Asset Recovery space.”

By integrating Sherwood Advisory Group’s specialized capabilities and industry insights, Odin Industries LLC aims to enhance its service offerings and provide clients with best-in-class solutions tailored to their unique needs.

As part of the acquisition, Sherwood Advisory Group will continue to operate under the Odin Industries brand, maintaining its commitment to integrity, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Clients can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the high-quality services and personalized attention they have come to rely on.