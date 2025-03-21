OLX India Earns Top Spot for Trust in Online Classifieds, Says TRA’s 2025 Report

India, 21st March 2025 – OLX India, the country’s leading online classifieds platform, has been recognized as India’s Most Trusted Brand in TRA’s (Trust Brand Advisory) Brand Trust Report 2025. This recognition reinforces OLX India’s commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and user-friendly experience for millions of buyers and sellers across the country.

With India’s annual shoppers projected to reach 425 million by 2027, according to a Statista report, trusted online marketplaces play an increasingly vital role in shaping the digital economy.

TRA Research, a leading brand intelligence and data insights firm, has been conducting this study for over two decades in collaboration with a renowned Indian statistical institute, evaluating brands across sectors through a nationwide consumer buying intention survey.

As a leading player in the classifieds space, OLX India places customer trust at the forefront, ensuring strong safety measures, seamless transactions, and a tech-driven, user-friendly platform.

To enhance platform security, OLX employs a multi-layered approach, including verification processes for buyers and sellers, real-time monitoring of user behavior, and active user feedback mechanisms. By working closely with law enforcement agencies, OLX continues to foster a safe and reliable environment for all users.

Siddharth Agrawal, CBO (Autos), OLX India said, “Trust is paramount for OLX India, and being recognized as the Most Trusted Internet Classified Brand by TRA Research is an honor. This achievement will reaffirm our commitment to being a safe, seamless, and transparent platform for millions of buyers and sellers across the country.” Commenting on OLX India’s achievement, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said “OLX India’s recognition as the Most Trusted Internet Classified Brand highlights the platform’s strong credibility among users. Trust is built over time through consistent reliability and user-centricity, and OLX India has successfully established itself as a dependable marketplace for millions.”

OLX India’s recognition in TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2025 further cements its leadership in the online classifieds industry. As the platform continues to evolve, it remains committed to enhancing user trust, improving safety standards, and delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers across India.