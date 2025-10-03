Over 27.5 lakh lives transformed through Cairn’s social impact programs in FY25

New Delhi, 03rd October 2025: Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group and India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, has delivered transformative community impact across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam, positively touching 27.52 lakh lives across 18 districts and 433 villages through its sustained community engagement and development initiatives in FY25.

The social impact programmes across Healthcare, Children Well-being and Nutrition, Skill Development, Agriculture and other Micro-level Interventions are creating stronger, more balanced communities who are no longer passive recipients of change, but active leaders of it.

Cairn has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure inclusive and sustainable development while contributing towards India’s energy self-sufficiency. As per its CSR Annual Report for FY25, its outreach programmes outline three goals for 2030, aiming to cover 100% of communities across all operational areas.

Contributing to nearly a quarter of India’s hydrocarbon production, Cairn is committed to building an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with the vision to produce 50% of domestic oil and gas production.