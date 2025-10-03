RSWM charts bold Sustainability Journey: Unveils Sustainability Report FY2024-25 with record green milestones

03rd October 2025: RSWM Limited, the flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, showcased its growing focus on driving sustainable growth by launching its Sustainability Report 2024-25, today. The report was released jointly by Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, and Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, reflecting the company’s deepening commitment to weaving sustainability into every strand of its business.

RSWM’s sustainability initiatives are inspired by the guiding forces of Panchtatva, an integrated sustainability and innovation framework inspired by the five elements that guides responsible practices across its operations. The recently launched Sustainability Report 2024-25 tells a story of impact and innovation. Over the past year, RSWM reported 22.3 lakh kilolitres of water conserved, achieving 100% reuse of treated wastewater through advanced Zero Liquid Discharge systems. On the energy front, 101.76 million kW of solar and wind power was consumed, with a total of 33% dependency on green energy, well above India’s national clean energy mix of 31%.

RSWM continues to set industry benchmarks in responsible energy transition, by replacing coal with husk-based boilers consuming a total 14,714 MT of biofuels. The aim is to make all boilers in manufacturing facilities operational on biofuels which will be another key endeavor to reduce company’s fossil fuel dependency.

Some of the other key sustainability efforts include company’s bold pursuit of circularity which is responsible for turning waste into value. Around 6.5 million PET bottles are recycled daily leading to 43,250 MT PET bottles have been recycled in the year FY 2024-25.

38,270 MT of recycled polyester and 11,674 MT of organic cotton is being consumed in production of yarns and fabrics. Manufacturing facilities are utilizing 91,611 kg of organic manure to nurture soil health for environmental balance.

Speaking about the organization’s sustainability vision, Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, RSWM Ltd., said, “At RSWM, we see sustainability as both a responsibility and an opportunity to drive purposeful growth. Guided by Panchtatva, we are reimagining our industry by turning challenges into opportunities through sustainable innovation and nature conscious initiatives. Our philosophy is simple – we only take what we can give back. This means rethinking waste as a resource, embedding renewables into our energy mix and designing every process to minimize impact while maximizing resilience. We envision to creating a legacy that will shape a stronger, cleaner and more equitable world for the future generation.” Speaking about the sustainability efforts of the last year, Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Ltd, said, “We are committed to carrying forward the visionary legacy of Shri L.N. Jhunjhunwala ji, who believes in building sustainable ecosystems by consciously focusing on integrating business profitability with sustainability. Our focus remains on translating this philosophy into measurable outcomes. Having based our sustainability efforts on the five elements of Panchtatva, we have sewn various best practices into the company-wide fabric that binds our future. We are increasing our share of green energy, transitioning all six of our boilers to biofuel, employing water management strategies, furthering circularity by scaling-up our PET bottle recycling capacity, prioritizing zero liquid discharge and ensuring that more waste finds its way back into value creation. We will continue to scale and strengthen our initiatives, ensuring sustainability becomes integral at every level of the organization.”

On the social front, RSWM’s sustainability extends beyond factories to communities. In FY25, its CSR interventions reached 2.44 lakh beneficiaries. RSWM’s governance and compliance practices continue to set benchmarks with zero cases of corruption reinforcing its reputation for accountability and ethical leadership. The Company is steadily advancing women’s participation across the workforce and leadership, ensuring growing inclusivity and diverse voices shape its growth journey.

At the heart of RSWM’s sustainable business practices is the philosophy of Panchtatva, inspired by the five elements, Agni (Fire or clean energy transition), Prithvi (Earth or natural and regenerative resources), Jal (Water conservation), Vayu (Wind or clean air and breathable textile), and Akash (sky or circularity). The Company is actively expanding its portfolio of sustainable fibers, including organic and recycled cotton, linen, hemp, jute, silk and others, as part of a broader commitment to responsible manufacturing.

RSWM’s portfolio of global certifications validate its ESG-aligned practices. The company is accredited with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, SA 8000:2014, OHSAS 18001, and Global Recycle Standard (GRS), alongside OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, Organic Content Standard (OCS), and BCI membership. These certifications serve as an assurance of RSWM’s compliance with the highest benchmarks for environmental responsibility, social accountability, ethical labour standards and governance integrity.