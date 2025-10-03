Titan Raga Launches Glimmers Featuring Alia Bhatt; A Collection Crafted for Women Who Own Their Light

Bengaluru, 03rd October 2025: Some moments in life ignite with a brief, unforgettable spark. Whether it is the hope found in shared laughter, the power of unexpected kindness, or the quiet strength of self-reflection, these fleeting moments of glimmer fuel our hope and craft the memories that define us. This festive season, Titan Raga transforms these powerful and magical moments into unforgettable signature styles with the launch of Raga Glimmers. The collection celebrates the sparkle of life, and at the heart of this campaign shines Alia Bhatt, the face of Raga, embodying effortless confidence, charisma and the joyous spirit of celebration as she showcases the dazzling new timepieces.

Drawing inspiration from the soul-stirring glimmers of joy and connection, this collection celebrates women who own their light and shine unapologetically. She doesn’t just walk into a space; she redefines it. Reflecting this essence, the campaign tagline, All that glimmers, is us, captures this collective spirit of strength, individuality, and brilliance that women radiate in every sphere of life. Raga Glimmers channels this spirit through designs that are bold, fashion-forward, and crafted for women who shine by choice, not by chance.

The showstopper Radiant Heart watch captivates with a movable bezel that shimmers in 216 pink, mauve, and white stones, paired with a rose gold bark-finish strap. Original and bold, Raga Glimmers is designed for women who wear their accessories like statements. Pair it with jewel-toned saris or contemporary evening wear to turn every entrance into a moment. Style it with jewel-toned saris or contemporary evening wear to make every entrance unforgettable.

The Celeste Bow watch transforms the classic bow motif into a couture-inspired statement, set with 274 dazzling stones. Both modern and festive, it is a symbol of celebration and style. Best paired with sleek fusion wear or elegant gowns, this statement timepiece brings refined glamour to the wrist, making every festive look feel effortlessly radiant and unforgettable.

The Secret Hour watch reimagines versatility with a sliding square case that reveals both white mother-of-pearl and forest green sunray dials. Each face is a story of ambition, adventure, and self-expression, making it the perfect companion for women who live across worlds. Pair it with sharp tailoring by day and luxe separates by night and let it adapt effortlessly to your rhythm.

What truly sets the collection apart is its sculptural design language, where every watch feels like a jewel in motion. Taking cues from high-fashion silhouettes and architectural artistry, the range introduces bow-shaped cases that channel couture elegance, asymmetrical reversible dials that surprise with dual identities, square-curved forms that balance strength with grace, and crystal-studded bracelets that sparkle like poetry on the wrist. Each piece is intimate yet impactful, crafted for women who want their watches to be declarations of identity and celebration.

Speaking on the launch, Ms. Aparna Ravi, Marketing Head, Titan Watches & Raga at Titan Company Ltd. stated, “With Raga Glimmers, we wanted to go beyond design and capture an emotion that mirrors the radiance, hope and joy of women who shine without hesitation. She carries her glow into every act of care, every bond she nurtures, and every dream she dares to follow. Glimmers was born from this very belief, and with Alia Bhatt leading the campaign, we see that spirit come alive with unapologetic confidence and undeniable presence. As we step into the festive season, we believe this collection will not only elevate style but also deepen the connection between Raga and the women who define it.”

the collection features 16 distinctive SKUs that celebrate innovation and festive artistry. Raga Glimmers is now available across all Titan outlets and online at titan.co.in, inviting women everywhere to embrace their inner radiance and celebrate the sparkle they bring to the world. Because in every celebration, every connection, and every moment that shines—All that Glimmers, is Us.