Over 39,000 Users Voluntarily Surrender LPG Connections as PNG Adoption Rises

New Delhi, Apr 20 (BNP): A nationwide appeal to encourage a shift towards cleaner cooking fuel has gained strong response, with more than 39,000 piped natural gas (PNG) users voluntarily surrendering their LPG connections, according to official data.

The initiative, aimed at promoting cleaner and more efficient energy usage, is part of the government’s broader push to expand the adoption of piped natural gas as a primary cooking fuel in urban households.

Authorities noted that the growing preference for PNG reflects increasing awareness about convenience, safety, and environmental benefits associated with cleaner fuel alternatives compared to traditional LPG usage.

Officials said the response highlights a gradual behavioural shift among consumers, supported by expanding gas distribution infrastructure and improved last-mile connectivity across cities.

The move is also aligned with India’s long-term energy transition goals, which focus on reducing dependence on high-emission fuels and encouraging cleaner household energy solutions.

Industry observers believe that as PNG networks expand further, more households are likely to transition, supporting both sustainability objectives and energy efficiency targets.

Overall, the trend indicates rising acceptance of cleaner cooking fuel solutions, marking a steady shift in India’s domestic energy consumption patterns.