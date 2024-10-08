PlayStation India announces launch of PULSE Explore wireless earbuds and PULSE Elite wireless headset

New Delhi, 8th October 2024: PlayStation India has announced the launch of PULSE Explore™ wireless earbuds and PULSE Elite™ wireless headset which will be available across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers from 11th October 2024.

a) PULSE Explore™ wireless earbuds: Experience a new era in gaming audio at home and on the go with the PULSE Explore™ wireless earbuds. Enjoy extraordinary lifelike sound in your favourite games with planar magnetic drivers, and hear every detail with a lossless, lightning-fast PlayStation Link™ wireless connection. Ensure friends hear you loud and clear through two hidden microphones equipped with AI-enhanced noise rejection. Plus, with up to 5 hours of battery life from the earbuds, and up to 10 more via the charging case, you can take the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds with you on your adventures. PULSE Explore™ wireless earbuds will be available.

● PULSE Explore™ wireless earbuds

● PlayStation Link™ USB adapter

● Charging case

● Six earbud tips

● USB cable

● Printed materials

b) PULSE Elite™ wireless headset: Enter a new era in gaming audio with the PULSE Elite™ wireless headset. Enjoy extraordinary lifelike sound in your favourite games with planar magnetic drivers, and hear every detail with a lossless, lightning-fast PlayStation Link™ wireless connection. Let your squad hear you loud and clear through a fully retractable microphone equipped with AI-enhanced noise rejection. Plus, with up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging, you can stick by your teammates through extended gaming sessions. PULSE Elite™ wireless headset will be available.

Box Contents

PULSE Elite™ wireless headset

PlayStation Link™ USB adapter

PULSE Elite™ charging hanger

Mounting plate*

USB cable

Printed materials