Pvr Inox Enhances Movie-going Experience For Senior Citizens With Weekly ‘senior’s Day’ Initiative

28th February 2025: PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema chain, is proud to relaunch ‘Senior Day’, a dedicated weekly initiative aimed at enhancing the movie-going experience for senior citizens. Starting this month, every Monday till 4 PM, senior patrons (60 yrs and above) can enjoy a specially curated experience across all wheelchair friendly PVR INOX cinemas nationwide.

Understanding the unique needs of elderly audiences, PVR INOX has thoughtfully curated a set of benefits designed to make their visits seamless and enjoyable:

Priority Ticketing: No need to stand in long queues—senior guests will be given priority access for ticketing and entry.

Dedicated Assistance: Trained staff will be available to guide and assist these guests with seating and other requirements.

Preferred Aisle Seating: Seniors will be given preference for aisle seats to ensure easy access and added convenience.

Complimentary beverage: A warm cup of tea will be offered to all senior patrons, with the option for on-seat delivery upon request.

Senior citizens can redeem their complimentary beverage by contacting cinema staff or visiting the concession counter.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Limited, said: “Cinema is more than just entertainment; it is an experience that brings people together, evokes nostalgia, and creates lasting memories. At PVR INOX, we believe that everyone should have access to this joy, especially our senior patrons who have been ardent movie lovers over the decades. With ‘Senior’s Day,’ we aim to create a welcoming and comfortable space where this important audience, just as much as the youth who visit our cinemas, can relive the magic of the big screen. With the increasing number of re-releases, especially the newly launched Timeless Classics, they look forward to experiencing these classics once again in a theatrical setting. This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude for their unwavering love for cinema by offering them an easy and enjoyable experience every week. We look forward to making Mondays extra special for them, filled with warmth, care, and great storytelling”

PVR INOX remains committed to redefining the movie-going experience by catering to audiences of all age groups and ensuring that cinema continues to be a cherished form of entertainment.