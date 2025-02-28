Sensex & Nifty Plunge as Trump’s Tariff Threats Trigger IT & Auto Sell-Off

Market Recap – Friday, February 28, 2025

Indian fairness markets faced intense selling pressure on Friday, tracking susceptible international cues after US President Donald Trump showed plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting March four, 2025. Additionally, Trump threatened China with every other 10% tariff hike, further dampening investor sentiment.

Key Indices Performance

BSE Sensex: Opened with a four hundred-factor hole-down, plunged to a low of 73,141, and eventually closed at 73,198, down 1,414 points (1.9%).

NSE Nifty 50: Dropped to a low of 22,125, ending the day at 22,1 25, losing 420 points (1.9%).

Weekly & Monthly Market Performance

Sensex (Weekly Loss): Down 2,113 points (2.8%).

Sensex (Monthly Loss): Down 4,303 factors (5.6%).

Sensex From All-Time High: Nearly 15% decline from its top of 85,978.

Nifty (Monthly Loss): 5.9% down in February.

Nifty From All-Time High: Nearly 16% drop from 26,277.

If the Nifty slips 20% from its peak, it’s going to officially undergo marketplace territory.

Expert Views on Market Uncertainty

Speaking at BS Manthan in New Delhi, Samir Arora, Founder & CIO of Helios Capital, said that the market is in a phase of high uncertainty because of Trump’s tariff rules. He expects this uncertainty to persist for 34 months but believes the United States President might not be able to sustain his tariff strategy for long.

Sectoral & Stock Performance

Broad-primarily based selling hit all sectors, with IT and Auto taking the largest hit.

Biggest Losers (Sensex 30)

IndusInd Bank (-7%) – The worst performer.

Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Titan, Infosys, and Nestle India (Down 4-6% each).

27 out of 30 Sensex stocks declined over 1% each.

HDFC Bank (+2%) – The only gainer inside the Sensex 30.

Sectoral Losses

BSE IT & Auto indices: Down 4% every.

FMCG, Healthcare, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas: Lost 2%+ each.

Broader Market Sell-Off

BSE MidCap & SmallCap indices fell over 2%.

BSE SmallCap index recorded its worst monthly fall in 5 years.

Extremely bad market breadth: 5 declining shares for each advancing stock.

Out of four,081 stocks traded on BSE:

3,248 led to losses.

742 managed to advantage.

476 stocks hit their decreased circuit limits, whilst 106 hit upper circuits.

Final Takeaway

The markets remained under titanic pressure, with extensive-based selling throughout sectors. With the Nifty nearing undergoing marketplace ranges and Trump’s tariff uncertainty looming, investor sentiment remains vulnerable. Market members will intently watch international trends and primary financial institution moves in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer:

This document is for informational functions and does now not constitute a financial recommendation. Investors are cautioned to conduct their very own studies and talk with a licensed financial expert before making any investment decisions. Stock markets are concerned with volatility, and past performance isn’t indicative of future results.