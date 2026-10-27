QorusDocs Launches QPilot Workspace, Where People and AI Agents Build Winning Proposals Together

Guided by pursuit intelligence, the new workspace grounds AI agents in each firm’s own people, experience and pursuit history, works inside Microsoft 365 and connects to Copilot, Claude and ChatGPT

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Oct. 27, 2026 – QorusDocs, the pursuit intelligence platform for professional services, legal, technology services and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, today launched QPilot Workspace, a shared space where business development teams and AI agents complete every pursuit together, from the moment an opportunity opens to the signed contract. QPilot Workspace is guided by pursuit intelligence that grounds every proposal, pitch and RFP response in a firm’s real people, projects and pursuit history.

Service firms are fielding more RFPs than ever, according to QorusDocs’ research. More than two-thirds (68%) saw proposal volume climb last year, with most having to decline participation in 10 to 19% of the RFPs they receive.

“We’re responding to more RFPs than ever with shorter turnaround times,” said Heather Almquist, senior vice president at Marsh, a leading professional services firm. “One of the hardest parts is pulling together the right bios, project experience and approved content quickly. QorusDocs gives our team that organizational knowledge in one place, so we can spend our time thinking strategically, building relationships and creating value with our clients.”

Missing just one opportunity per month can put millions in annual revenue at risk, QorusDocs’ research found. As teams rely on AI to work faster, they run into familiar hurdles: general AI tools lack the industry knowledge and firm-specific context to produce proposals that earn attention.

“Buyers are inundated with slop as everyone uses AI to create proposals,” said Ray Meiring, CEO of QorusDocs. “General AI tools might be able to quickly generate a proposal, but they won’t help you win. What does is credibility — the right people, relevant experience and proof you’ve done this before. By combining close human and agent collaboration with pursuit intelligence, QPilot Workspace creates highly personalized, on-brand proposals that win.”

With QPilot Workspace, agents remove friction while preserving human judgment throughout workflows. Inside the workspace, agents handle the heavy lifting. They surface research, relevant bios, CVs, case studies and approved content as the pursuit progresses. Agents draft first-round responses from the firm’s own answers and apply predictable formatting and brand standards automatically through templates. People stay in charge of what wins the work: strategy, client insight and the relationship.

QPilot Workspace brings together:

Pursuit intelligence grounding. Every draft draws on the firm’s current people, experience, answers, pursuit history and differentiators.

Every draft draws on the firm’s current people, experience, answers, pursuit history and differentiators. Agents and building blocks. Agents draft, review and personalize content using the firm’s own Templates, Assignments and Skills, so no one starts from a blank page.

Agents draft, review and personalize content using the firm’s own Templates, Assignments and Skills, so no one starts from a blank page. One flow for every pursuit. Teams move through several stages in one place, from opening an opportunity and building proof through drafting, review, close-out and insights.

Teams move through several stages in one place, from opening an opportunity and building proof through drafting, review, close-out and insights. Works where teams already work. QPilot Workspace runs in Microsoft 365, with polished output in Word and PowerPoint. New Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors let teams use QorusDocs directly inside Copilot, Claude and ChatGPT.

QPilot Workspace runs in Microsoft 365, with polished output in Word and PowerPoint. New Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors let teams use QorusDocs directly inside Copilot, Claude and ChatGPT. Connected to deal data. Integrations with other MCP servers, such as Salesforce, Dynamics 365, HubSpot and Gong, bring CRM and deal context into every pursuit automatically.

Integrations with other MCP servers, such as Salesforce, Dynamics 365, HubSpot and Gong, bring CRM and deal context into every pursuit automatically. Private by design. Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI, QorusDocs accesses data inside the firm’s Microsoft 365 environment and never uses it to train public models. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant.

Availability

Customers can sign up to access QPilot Workspace today. Learn more or request a demo at qorusdocs.com.