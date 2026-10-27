Wordly Launches Audience Engagement, Turning Live Event Content into Actionable Intelligence

New interactive capabilities transform the live caption stream into a unified hub for real-time attendee participation and organizer sentiment analysis

LOS ALTOS, CA – October 27, 2026 – Wordly, the leading provider of AI translation, live captions, and content management for meetings and events, today announced the launch of Audience Engagement. By embedding live reactions and highlighted takeaways with audience sentiment tracking, Wordly transforms how attendees experience presentations and how organizers measure their impact.

The new interactive capabilities are embedded within the live content stream and accessible on the Wordly app, which supports real-time translation in dozens of languages, live captions, audience highlights, and post-event content summaries and engagement analysis. No attendee accounts, logins, or special hardware are required.

Event organizers gain visibility into audience sentiment and session engagement trends without adding complexity to their production workflow. Because Audience Engagement runs natively alongside all existing Wordly features, it requires no additional AV setup or equipment, creating a seamless experience for attendees, presenters, AV teams, and organizers.

Attendees using Wordly on their mobile devices can:

React in Real-time – Express sentiment instantly using emojis pinned directly to live sentences as speakers present.

– Express sentiment instantly using emojis pinned directly to live sentences as speakers present. Annotate and Save – Highlight key moments in the caption stream and save notes without a separate app

– Highlight key moments in the caption stream and save notes without a separate app Take Highlights Home – Export personalized takeaways, session notes, and post-event summaries in any language

Event organizers gain real-time visibility into:

Real-Time Attendee Signals – Track continuous engagement metrics and content interactions as they happen

Track continuous engagement metrics and content interactions as they happen Audience Sentiment – Measure attendee sentiment and room response throughout each session

– Measure attendee sentiment and room response throughout each session Content Intelligence – Identify which specific statements, topics, and quotes resonated best with the audience

“Over the past seven years, organizations around the world have trusted Wordly to break down language barriers through live translation and captions,” said Wordly Founder & CEO, Lakshman Rathnam. “Now we’re building on that foundation by helping attendeesengage with content, not just consume it, while giving organizers real-time insight into what resonates.”

The rollout marks the next phase in Wordly’s expanded mission to support organizations across the event lifecycle. From pre-event preparation, to live translation and real-time audience engagement, through to post-event content management.

Audience Engagement is available now to Wordly customers worldwide. To explore Wordly’s full suite of solutions, visit www.wordly.ai.