Radisson Hotel Group Marks Earth Day 2026 with Strong Sustainability Initiatives Across India

April 17 (BNP): Radisson Hotel Group reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable growth and responsible tourism this Earth Day, with a series of impactful initiatives across its hotels in India. As the Group expands its footprint, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it continues to prioritise environmental stewardship alongside business growth.

Amid rising travel demand and increasing concerns around overtourism, the hospitality sector faces growing pressure on natural ecosystems and local communities. In response, Radisson Hotel Group is advancing sustainability through energy efficiency, resource conservation, community engagement, and eco-conscious guest experiences.

Driving Action Across Key Properties

Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala: Immersive Sustainability & Community Engagement

The resort is celebrating Earth Day with a range of initiatives designed to engage guests and local communities. Activities include guided nature walks and eco-trails to promote awareness of biodiversity, along with tree plantation and cleanliness drives involving team members. The property continues to adopt eco-friendly practices such as solar energy usage, water conservation systems, efficient waste management, and the elimination of single-use plastics. Guests can also participate in interactive sessions, including children’s “Our Power, Our Planet” activities, while sustainable dining initiatives highlight locally sourced ingredients.

Park Inn by Radisson Navi Mumbai: Grassroots Impact and Resource Conservation

The hotel is focusing on community-driven sustainability efforts through a street cleanliness drive around the property, encouraging collective responsibility for public spaces. Additionally, it has implemented minimum-pressure water usage practices across operations to reduce consumption while maintaining service standards.

Radisson Blu Ludhiana: Energy Transformation and Efficiency

Radisson Blu Ludhiana is making significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint through electrification. By transitioning from diesel-based systems to electric boilers and heat pumps, the hotel has reduced diesel consumption by approximately 200 litres per day and achieved daily cost savings of nearly ₹9,000, translating to annual savings of ₹31–33 lakh. Electrification of laundry operations alone has delivered monthly savings of around ₹4.47 lakh. The property is also planning to introduce solar energy solutions (382 kWp) and is in the process of obtaining ISO 14005 certification.

A Commitment to Sustainable Growth

As the hospitality industry continues to expand, Radisson Hotel Group emphasises that future growth must be guided by responsibility, innovation, and collaboration. Through these initiatives, the Group aims to reduce environmental impact while preserving the destinations it operates in.

This Earth Day, the Group reinforces its long-term vision of creating a sustainable hospitality ecosystem—one where tourism not only thrives but also contributes to environmental preservation and community well-being.