Raffles Udaipur Presents a Festive Season Defined by The Raffles Experience

National, October 2026 : Raffles Udaipur invites guests to celebrate the festive season with The Raffles Experience, a curated offering that brings together Rajasthan’s cultural heritage, culinary experiences and moments of relaxation. Set on a 21-acre private island on Udai Sagar Lake, the resort offers a distinctive setting for festive gatherings and family holidays, complemented by thoughtful privileges and opportunities to discover the traditions of Mewar.

The experience includes daily breakfast for two, 15% savings on food, beverages and spa treatments, and an INR 3,000 resort credit per room, per stay, redeemable across spa and food and beverage experiences. As evening descends, guests can witness a serene Aarti ceremony followed by vibrant cultural performances celebrating the region’s rich heritage, bringing traditional rituals and local artistry to life against the beauty of the lake.

Guests can continue their evenings at The Writers Bar and Long Bar, with a daily Happy Hour from 5 pm to 8 pm featuring a Buy Two, Get One Complimentary offer on beverages. The experience also includes signature resort activities such as yoga sessions, guided nature walks and pottery, alongside access to the Kids Zone. Children under six years of age stay complimentary when accommodated on existing bedding, while flexible check-in and check-out arrangements are available, subject to availability.

For guests looking to explore Rajasthan’s spiritual heritage, a private, chauffeur-driven luxury temple tour to the revered Nathdwara Temple and the ancient Eklingji Temple is available, starting at INR 6,000 plus applicable taxes.

Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said, “The festive season is a time for togetherness, cherished traditions and creating meaningful memories with loved ones. With The Raffles Experience, we bring together the cultural richness of Rajasthan and the warmth of our hospitality, from traditional evening rituals and culinary experiences to journeys into the region’s spiritual heritage, creating a memorable festive escape for our guests.”

Through a thoughtful blend of cultural discovery, culinary privileges and signature experiences, The Raffles Experience invites guests to celebrate the season with loved ones while discovering the distinctive charm of Raffles Udaipur.