Prostate Problems After 50: Symptoms Men Should Never Ignore

By Dr. Ravikumar Banavase Ramesh– Director & Lead Consultant – Urology, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru

Changes related to the health of the prostate are common among men when they pass the age of 50 years. Even though some of these changes are harmless, there are cases in which these changes need immediate medical intervention to avoid complications and treatment.

Prostate is a gland located under the bladder, and its function is to help in the production of semen. As men age, this gland tends to enlarge in a condition referred to as benign prostatic hyperplasia.

The common symptoms involves changes in the pattern of urination. Men may have problems such as frequent urination especially during the nighttime hours, inability to start urination, weak flow of urine, or a feeling that one still needs to urinate after doing so. Urgency and dribbling after urinating are also symptoms that cannot be ignored.

Nevertheless, these are not the only symptoms of prostatic enlargement . Some men who suffer from this illness may complain of discomfort in the pelvis area, painful urination, or even fever. Another possible ailment associated with the prostate gland is prostate cancer that is asymptomatic in the initial stage of development. This means that absence of urinary symptoms does not indicate that prostate cancer is absent.

There are certain signs of illness that need to receive a doctor’s attention immediately. They are blood in the urine or semen, pain in the lower back area, hips, or pelvis, and problems with urination. Inability to urinate is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment.

Men who are above fifty should consult their urologist on prostate issues, especially those who have had prostate cancer within the family. Based on personal risk factors and symptoms, the physician may suggest a blood test for prostate specific antigen (PSA), digital rectal exam, and other tests. Screening should be done following a discussion about its pros and cons with a urologist .

Lifestyle habits such as weight management, physical activity, and reduced consumption of too much caffeine and alcohol may aid in alleviating urinary symptoms even though they do not prevent all prostate diseases.

In essence, it is erroneous to consider prostate diseases as a consequence of growing old. Men can safeguard themselves by undertaking early assessment, wise decision making on screening, and proper treatment of the problem.