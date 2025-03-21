Reliance Industries and DP World Unveil Next-Gen Rail Solution for Smarter Logistics

Dubai, UAE – 21 March 2025 – DP World and India’s Reliance Industries have teamed up to launch an innovative logistics solution for the petrochemicals industry, shifting product transport from road to rail, significantly cutting carbon emissions while enhancing operational efficiency.

The new solution connects Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar plant in Gujarat to DP World’s inland container depot (ICD) in Ahmedabad and onward to the port of Mundra. Previously, the Mundra-Jamnagar-Mundra round trip involved approximately 700km of road transport for each container. With the new solution, the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar-Mundra route, also approximately 700km, has been converted to rail. This transition eliminates the environmental and operational challenges associated with long-distance road transport while maintaining the same coverage.

The integrated rail service enables the transport of up to 1260 tonnes of cargo and consolidates up to 45 containers in a single movement, streamlining logistics and reducing the need for multiple trailers and drivers. This not only cuts down on transportation costs but also ensures seamless vessel connectivity for timely exports. By reducing over 700km of road transport per container, the rail solution significantly reduces carbon emissions and contributes to Reliance’s environmental goals.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, DP World Marine Services, said: “This service exemplifies DP World’s ability to solve complex logistics challenges for leading companies like Reliance Industries. By leveraging our multimodal assets and expertise, we have delivered a tailored, cost-effective alternative to road transport that enhances supply chain reliability, streamlines operations, and reduces environmental impact. This innovative approach not only aligns with Reliance’s sustainability commitments but also ensures greater efficiency, seamless coordination, and timely exports to support their growing operational demands.” Ravikumar Nair, Head SCM Operations, Reliance Industries Ltd – Petchem said: “DP World’s innovative approach has provided us with a logistics solution that addresses critical operational needs while advancing our sustainability objectives. The shift from road to rail has streamlined our operations, reduced carbon emissions, reduced road exposure by eliminating 45 road trailer movement, and reinforced our commitment to responsible and efficient supply chain practices.”

Spanning over a decade, this collaboration is an extension of the longstanding partnership between Reliance Industries Ltd and Unifeeder, a DP World company, which acts as Reliance’s primary logistics service provider. By integrating DP World’s rail services and leveraging the ICD in Ahmedabad, Unifeeder ensures seamless operations for Reliance. The new rail service is part of a long-term contract, with plans to expand capacity and offer more flexibility to meet Reliance’s growing logistics needs.