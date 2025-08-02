TED-Ed Event at Ishanya, Symbiosis: Showcase to Feature 32 Trailblazing Young Speakers on 3 August 2025

Pune, August 02nd, 2025: This Sunday, August 3, the vibrant halls of the Symbiosis Ishanya Auditorium in Viman Nagar will resonate with powerful narratives, bold ambitions, and new perspectives as 32 young changemakers take center stage at the highly anticipated TED-Ed Club Showcase 2024.

Organized under the global TED-Ed initiative, this flagship event, hosted by Ishanya Symbiosis, brings together some of the brightest young minds who have spent weeks crafting, refining, and rehearsing talks on topics that matter. Covering themes from emotional intelligence to eco-activism, mythology to mental health, and innovation to identity, these student speakers are set to challenge conventional thinking and envision a new future.

Each talk reflects not just an idea, but a journey—a glimpse into what today’s youth feel, believe, and aspire to change.

Here’s a look at the dynamic lineup taking the red circle:

Anahita Kulkarni – “The Missing Compass: Need for Emotional Intelligence”

Aarav Shah – “Gaming and Life: From Virtual Wins to Real Lessons”

Shravani Patil – “Kintsugi: The Art of Healing Broken Selves”

Vanshika Mehta – “Eco Echo: Voice of the Vanishing Trees”

Devansh Iyer – “Breaking Algorithms: A Bias-Free Tomorrow”

Tisha D’Souza – “Books vs. AI: The Future of Imagination”

Kartikeya Rao – “Ancient Indian Mythology in Modern Storytelling”

Ishita Rathi – “The Power of Silence in a Noisy World”

Neel Tripathi – “Astronomy Beyond Stars: What the Cosmos Teaches Us”

Riya Nair – “Reclaiming Identities: A Journey Through Names”

Tanay Kothari – “Student Entrepreneurs: The Next Disruptors”

Meher Qureshi – “Mirror Mirror: Body Image and Self-Worth”

Yug Sinha – “How Gaming Culture Builds Leadership”

Nidhi Menon – “Sustainable Fashion: Beyond the Hype”

Arnav Kulkarni – “Unlocking Ancient Indian Science”

Zoya Fernandes – “Kindness as Activism”

Mihir Patil – “Hackathons, Humour & Hacktivism”

Sharvani Deshmukh – “Gender and STEM: Breaking the Code”

Vihaan Mehta – “Climate Warriors: Gen Z’s Role”

Avni Kapoor – “Quiet Leadership: Introverts Can Lead Too”

Rudra Vyas – “Mindfulness: A Tool for Teen Resilience”

Sahana Iyer – “Unlearning Fear: The Root of Growth”

Karan Shah – “Digital Ethics: Choices We Make”

Aanya Singh – “Redefining Beauty Standards in Media”

Yash Jain – “Music and Memory: A Neurological Harmony”

Divya Mahale – “Language Power: The Rise of Vernacular Influence”

Rehan D’Costa – “Humour: A Universal Connector”

Tanisha Gupta – “Social Media Detox: A Teen’s Survival Guide”

Tanishq Raut – “Space Tech & India’s Next Leap”

Samarjeet Chavan – “The Architecture of Curiosity”

Aarohi Shinde – “Empathy in Action: Leading with Heart”

Parth Verma – “From Rote to Root: Fixing Education”

Whether you’re a parent, educator, youth leader, or simply a lover of new ideas, this event offers an uplifting experience that blends creativity, courage, and connection.

Mark your calendars and join us for an inspiring Sunday. Arrive early, engage with the minds behind the ideas, and immerse yourself in the spirit of transformation.

Venue: Symbiosis Ishanya Auditorium, Viman Nagar, Pune

Date: Sunday, 3 August 2025

Time: Experience Zone opens at 10:00 AM | Auditorium entry from 10:40 AM