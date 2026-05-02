Rise Infraventures Closes 45,000 Sq. Ft. GCC Office Deal With Strategic Relocation Solution

Rise Infraventures has successfully facilitated the closure of 45,000 sq. ft. of GCC office space within the DLF portfolio for a leading global insurance broking firm, marking a transaction defined as much by its strategic depth as its scale.

What set this deal apart was the complexity underpinning it. The client was seeking to expand and relocate within tight timelines, while remaining committed to a building they strongly believed in, creating a unique challenge that required a nuanced approach. Rise Infraventures stepped in with a solution-oriented strategy, identifying an opportunity to align the requirements of multiple stakeholders. By advising an existing energy company on a relocation that better matched its budget and evolving workplace needs, the team was able to unlock a larger office space within the same ecosystem.

Sonakshi Wadhawan, CBO, Rise Infraventures, said, “This was a well-aligned mandate where the client was keen to expand within the DLF ecosystem, with clear timelines and space expectations in place. While availability is often a constraint in such scenarios, it also presents an opportunity to think more collaboratively. By working closely with an existing energy occupier and understanding their evolving workspace and cost priorities, we were able to facilitate a relocation that suited them better, while unlocking the required space for the incoming firm. The process came together smoothly through parallel coordination, resulting in a timely and efficient outcome that worked well for both occupiers.”

This transaction reflects Rise Infraventures’ ability to go beyond conventional deal-making by actively working within existing ecosystems to unlock value. By aligning timelines, occupier needs, and available inventory, the team was able to convert a complex requirement into a structured, win-win outcome.