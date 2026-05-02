Prateek Group’s Aakaar Foundation Marks Labour Day with Health Camp for 120 plus Workers in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, May 02: Marking Labour Day with a meaningful on-ground initiative, Prateek Group, through its CSR Foundation ‘Aakaar’, organised a health check-up camp for labourers at Prateek Grand Begonia, Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad.

Conducted in association with Max Healthcare, Clove Dental, and Tomfrenk Eyewear, the camp witnessed participation from over 120 labourers and workers, offering them access to essential healthcare services that are often overlooked in their daily routines.

The initiative covered a comprehensive range of medical check-ups, including blood pressure and sugar testing, cholesterol screening, dental consultations by Clove Dental, general physician consultations, eye check-ups by Tomfrenk Eyewear, pulmonary function tests (PFT), and BMI assessments.

Commenting on the initiative, Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said, “Labour Day is a moment to pause and acknowledge the people who literally build our cities. At Prateek Group, we’ve always believed that development is not just about creating structures, but about caring for the individuals behind them. This health camp is our sincere effort to ensure that our workforce feels seen, valued, and supported. When we talk about building responsibly, it has to include their well-being. We hope to continue creating more such touchpoints where access to basic healthcare becomes simple, dignified, and consistent for them.”

The camp was designed to ensure ease of access, with no charges and no prior registration required, enabling maximum participation.

The initiative reflects Prateek Group’s continued commitment to community welfare and the well-being of the workforce that plays a crucial role in shaping its developments