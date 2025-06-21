Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty Deliver Stanford Commencement Speech

Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak delivered the Stanford Graduate School of Business Commencement Speech to mark the centennial year of the GSB. The couple, who met at Stanford, reflected on what they had learnt from each other and their experiences over the last twenty years. Their speech—titled Data, Dreams and Dharma—explained how their commitment to the concept of Dharma had brought them together and guided their actions in life.

The segment below captures their thoughts on Dharma, a principle that has shaped both their personal and professional lives.

Rishi Sunak:

The third lesson is what we’ve learned together about the importance of worrying far less about the outcome. It’s a concept known in Sanskrit as Dharma – the idea that we should gain fulfilment from simply doing our personal duty…rather than from the rewards that may come with our efforts.

Akshata Murty:

Rishi and I started talking about this, without knowing it, right at the very beginning, as we were just getting to know each other, when we’d meet up in Arbuckle café for breakfast and discuss what the future might hold. That and whether 11am was too early for a slab of Cold Stone icecream. Turns out it’s never too early for Rishi by the way. The concept of Dharma has been an ongoing conversation and our guiding principle ever since.

Successes and failures are part of the package that comes with leadership and it doesn’t matter who you are, in business or in politics, you will feel that on a deeply personal level, not least because the criticism can be relentless, noisy and distracting.

Rishi Sunak:

Obviously, you don’t walk through the door at number 10 without understanding this. But I am so grateful that Akshata and I shared a commitment to Dharma, especially at the hardest moments. It got us through together.

In the summer of 2023, I failed in my bid to be leader of the Conservative Party and PM. It was a real blow but the flip side of that disappointment was that I got to spend time with my family after a gruelling few years. It felt good focusing on being a Member of Parliament, a husband and a dad: our girls were thrilled they got to go to TGI Fridays more often; the dog was thrilled to go for more walks; and even Akshata was thrilled, I think, to have her running partner back, this time with considerably better gear.

Six weeks later, my predecessor resigned. There had been a run on the pound, inflation was at a 40-year high, and the opposition party had a 36-point poll lead that would require a monumental turnaround, even at the best of times.

Now all politicians, if they’re being truly honest, are a mixture of ambition and duty. A purely ambitious politician would at this point have sat out the impossible situation. That weekend, Akshata and I were in different places so could only speak on the phone in snatched moments. But she reminded me that my dharma was clear: it was my duty to do the job because I felt I could help my country in a very difficult situation, and two days later, I became Prime Minister. It was a battlefield promotion at a time of crisis and one I’ll always be proud of.

Akshata Murty:

So, here’s the lesson: Dharma isn’t just relevant in public service…it means that you’ll have the resilience and clarity you need to overcome whatever’s thrown at you, without losing your way or being submerged by ego. It’s not only a fulfilling way to live your life; it will enable you to do more than you ever thought possible.