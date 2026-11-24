Boise, ID, November 24, 2026 — City of Trees Real Estate announces the listing of 5631 Sunset Road, a distinctive property offering panoramic Snake River and valley views, acreage, thoughtful living spaces, and a blend of rural privacy and practical convenience, now offered at $975,000.

Set on approximately 3.03 irrigated acres, the 3,900-square-foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with every bedroom offering its own private bathroom and expansive views. Built in 2020, the home captures natural light throughout, while the sunroom provides a place to take in the changing scenery across the valley. The kitchen features granite countertops and a large island, complemented by a wood fireplace, walk-out basement, oversized laundry room, and welcoming mudroom.

The primary suite offers deck access, dual vanities, separate closets, a soaking tub, and a walk-in tile shower. Outside, the property extends its possibilities with fully fenced and cross-fenced acreage, garden space, multiple sheds, a 30-by-40-foot insulated and powered shop, and a 30-by-16-foot lean-to.

An additional feature is a radio tower on the property generating $250 per month, paid quarterly, offering supplemental income to help offset ownership costs.

With no HOA, a private driveway, and freeway access approximately five minutes away, this property brings together space, views, versatility, and convenience in one Idaho setting.