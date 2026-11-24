Kawartha Lakes, Canada, November 24, 2026 — A gated country property on 102.9 acres, with a private trail network running through its own fields and hardwood bush, has come to market at 2166 Victoria Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes, offered at $1,950,000 under MLS® X13770186.

The approach sets the tone: wrought-iron gates open to a long private drive, and from the house you cannot see the road. Trails wind through the hardwoods and across the fields, and a river along the back of the property flows toward Raven Lake. Moose, white-tailed deer and birds of prey are regular visitors to the land.

The home at the centre of it was custom-built in 2018. A covered porch and a two-storey, leaded-glass foyer open into a great room with wood-vaulted ceilings and exposed barn beams, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with a custom mantel, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing the countryside. Wide-plank flooring and California shutters carry through the open-concept kitchen and dining area.

A custom oak-and-glass staircase rises to a loft primary retreat with a barnboard feature wall and a five-piece ensuite. The walk-out lower level has its own separate entrance, a second full kitchen, a fourth bedroom and a four-piece bath, with large above-grade windows opening to a fenced yard and gazebo.

The property is zoned Rural General with an Environmental Protection overlay under the Township of Bexley by-law, with permitted uses that include agricultural and forestry use, a home occupation and a bed-and-breakfast.

“You cannot see the road from the house, and you can walk a trail network without ever leaving your own property,” said Bill Jackson, Sales Representative with the Lake Country Real Estate Team at eXp Realty, Brokerage. “Privacy on acreage this usable, this close to the GTA, is the thing buyers spend the longest looking for.”

The property offers about 2,700 square feet of finished living space, an oversized attached two-car garage with interior access to both levels, and 200-amp service. It is minutes from Kirkfield and Balsam Lake, and roughly two hours from the Greater Toronto Area.

Bill Jackson holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS®) designation with GUILD™ Recognition, awarded to a select group of real estate professionals worldwide recognized for verified, documented performance at the million-dollar-and-above level.

Lake Country Real Estate Team | eXp Realty, Brokerage serves buyers and sellers across Simcoe County, Muskoka, Parry Sound, Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton, Ontario. Led by Bill Jackson, Sales Representative.

Details are available at lakecountryrealestateteam.com or by searching MLS® X13770186.

Enquiries: Bill Jackson, Sales Representative, 705-242-5764.

Information is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed; buyers should verify all measurements and details independently. Not intended to solicit properties already listed for sale or buyers under contract.