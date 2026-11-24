The initiative aims to build stronger sporting connections between Australia and India, with a focus on opportunities that extend well beyond cricket.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA | Nov 24: Australia and India have a long sporting history, but much of their relationship has centred on cricket. A new initiative launched at the Parliament of New South Wales is looking to broaden that connection.

PlayForward was officially launched at NSW Parliament on Thursday, bringing together representatives from government, sporting organisations, education and the wider community. The occasion also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with NSW Rugby League, giving the initiative an important first partnership as it begins its work.

An initiative of the Australian Indian Sports Educational & Cultural Society (AISECS), PlayForward aims to help Australian and Indian sporting organisations find common ground, share experience and explore ways to work together.

The launch was attended by Julia Finn MP, representing the Premier of New South Wales, the Hon. Chris Minns MP; Hon Natalie Ward, NSW Shadow Minister for Sport; Gurmesh Singh MP, Leader of the NSW Nationals; Tim James MP; and other parliamentary representatives.

Representatives from Hockey NSW, Surf Life Saving NSW, Squash NSW, Volleyball NSW, NSW Rugby League, Kho Kho Australia, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Northern NSW Football, UNSW, the Centre for Australia–India Relations and others.. were also among those attending.

The event was hosted by Baxter Holt, a former Australian professional cricketer who represented Australia at the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

NSW Rugby League partnership marks an important first step

The agreement with NSW Rugby League was a significant part of the launch.

NSW Rugby League has a long history of developing the game, supporting community clubs and creating pathways for young players. Its experience offers valuable knowledge that could be shared with organisations working to grow rugby league in India.

The MOU provides a framework for both organisations to explore areas of mutual interest, including coaching, grassroots participation, player development, technical knowledge, women’s participation and connections between clubs and sporting organisations.

There is already growing interest in rugby league in India. In September 2026, Rugby League India was approved as an Observer Member of International Rugby League. Closer to home, Indian Heritage Rugby League NSW made its debut at the NSWRL Harmony Nines in October 2026.

These developments point to opportunities to build on the existing connections between Australia’s rugby league community and people with Indian heritage.

The agreement is an initial step. Any programmes or activities will be developed through further discussions between the organisations.

Looking beyond cricket

There is a strong foundation for sporting cooperation between Australia and India, but there is considerable scope to do more.

On 10 July 2026, Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi jointly launched the India–Australia Roadmap for Sports Collaboration at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It sets out areas for closer cooperation, including high-performance sport, coaching, sports science, technology, grassroots participation, women’s sport, para-sport, education and major sporting events.

PlayForward aims to help bring some of those ambitions into practical conversations between the organisations and people who make sport happen.

The timing is important. India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, followed by Brisbane hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032. Both events offer opportunities for Australia and India to learn from one another, build sporting relationships and explore areas of shared interest.

But the opportunity is not limited to major events or elite athletes.

There is also a role for community clubs, local academies, coaches, schools, universities, sports administrators and businesses. A club looking to learn from a similar organisation overseas, a coach interested in sharing knowledge or a university exploring sports science research should all be able to find relevant connections.

That is the space PlayForward hopes to help open up.

More than a sporting exchange

PlayForward will cover a broad range of sports, including rugby league, hockey, football, volleyball, basketball, squash, tennis, athletics, kabaddi, Kho Kho and para-sport.

Its work will also extend beyond competition and athlete development. Sports education, research, technology, event management, equipment, media and commercial partnerships are all part of the wider sporting industry.

The intention is to complement the work of existing sporting organisations, not compete with them or take over their role. PlayForward wants to make it easier for organisations to identify potential partners and begin conversations that might otherwise never happen.

The thinking behind PlayForward

PlayForward is founded by Nadeem Ahmed and Gurnam Singh, bringing together their shared ambition to strengthen sporting, educational, cultural and business connections between Australia and India. Gurnam Singh, who has been involved in Australia’s sporting and multicultural communities for more than two decades. His experience has shaped a simple belief: sport can bring people and communities together, but it can also open doors to education, business, international relationships and new opportunities for young people. Through his involvement with AIESEC, his support for multicultural communities and his role as an Ambassador for Cricket Australia, Singh has seen the value of bringing people together across different backgrounds and experiences. He believes Australia and India have much more to share than their cricketing relationship suggests.

Gurnam Singh, Founder of PlayForward, said:

“Sport has always had a way of bringing people together. It doesn’t matter where someone comes from or what language they speak. When people share a passion for a sport, they find common ground.

“Australia and India already have a wonderful connection through cricket. But I have always felt there is so much more we could be doing together. Think about the opportunities for our coaches, young athletes, community clubs, universities and sporting organisations. There is knowledge and experience in both countries that we can learn from.

“That is why we started PlayForward. We want to make it easier for people to find one another, start conversations and explore opportunities that can make a real difference.

“We are particularly interested in making sure this reaches beyond the established sporting institutions. A grassroots club, an emerging athlete or a young coach should also have the chance to build connections internationally.

“With Ahmedabad 2030 and Brisbane 2032 ahead of us, there is a real opportunity to build something lasting. We want to play our part by bringing the right people together and helping turn good conversations into meaningful partnerships.”

An invitation to get involved

Following its launch, PlayForward is inviting sporting organisations, clubs, federations, academies, schools, universities, athletes, coaches and businesses in Australia and India to get involved.

The next step is to build relationships, understand what organisations are looking for and identify where there is genuine interest in working together.

For some, that may mean sharing coaching knowledge or exploring athlete development. For others, it could involve research, education, technology, community participation or commercial partnerships.

The aim is to build these relationships over time and give them a practical foundation.

As PlayForward begins this work, its message is straightforward: Australia and India already have a strong sporting relationship. There is an opportunity to take it further, across more sports and involving many more people.