Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Hot Springs, AR, September 15, 2025 — Local owners of Central Access Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4250 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 365 units totaling 48,025 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate unit options to the local communities of Hot Springs, Rockwell, and Lake Hamilton.

Six Pillars Storage LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of September 8, 2025.

Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available.