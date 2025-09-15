Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai with NanoMx

Castle Pines, CO, September 15, 2025 — Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: An Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean.

Earth Enterprises Ltd. proudly announces the launch of Earth Chai, an Ayurvedic-inspired Chai beverage powered by seven adaptogenic mushrooms. Unlike typical powdered coffee-alternative drinks that leave behind sediment, grit, and sludge, Earth Chai delivers a smooth, fully soluble experience thanks to the company’s proprietary NanoMx™ technique.

NanoMx is the result of extensive R&D focused on solubility and taste. Earth Chai achieves a clean, luxurious adaptogenic beverage without the fillers (like maltodextrin or MCT powder) commonly used in the market. The result is a nourishing beverage that preserves the full benefits of adaptogenic mushrooms and Ayurvedic spices while avoiding the chalky, gritty mouthfeel that has held back other functional drinks.

“Chai has always been about ritual, balance, and comfort,” said Bernhard Wilsenach, founder of Earth Enterprises Ltd. “We wanted to honor that tradition while solving the single biggest complaint in mushroom beverages: the sludge at the bottom of the cup. Earth Chai blends cleanly and delivers a rich, foamy finish the way a wellness beverage should be enjoyed.”

Key Features of Earth Chai™

Seven Adaptogenic Mushrooms (3,100 mg per serving) including Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, Maitake, and Shiitake.

Ayurvedic Spice Blend inspired by traditional masala chai.

NanoMx™ Technology for superior solubility and taste — no grit, no sludge.

No Fillers or Additives — just functional mushrooms and natural spices.

Versatile Use: Mixes instantly in hot or cold liquids.

Earth Chai™ joins the rapidly growing movement of coffee alternatives, offering sustained energy, focus, immune support, and gut health, without the crash of caffeine.