Seligson Law Launches New Website to Support Cannabis Businesses in California and New York

Santa Monica, CA, July 19, 2025 — Seligson Law, a business law firm dedicated to serving the cannabis industry in California and New York, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website. The refreshed platform reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to helping cannabis operators, entrepreneurs, and investors navigate one of the most highly regulated and dynamic industries in the country.

With a clean, modern design, the new site makes it easier for clients to explore legal services, access up-to-date cannabis law resources, and connect with the firm. It features clear, easy-to-navigate information on a wide range of practice areas, including:

Business Transactions

Intellectual Property

Mergers and Acquisitions

Employment

Real Estate and Land Use

Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution

Regulatory Compliance and Licensing

Corporate Finance and Securities

“At Seligson Law, we work with legacy growers, multi-state operators, first-time dispensary owners, and seasoned investors. Whether you’re launching a startup or scaling an established business, we’re here to help protect your investment and keep your operation legally sound,” said Ken Seligson, founder of the firm.

The redesigned website also highlights the firm’s reach in both California and New York—two of the most influential cannabis markets in the United States. With clients operating across the supply chain, Seligson Law provides coast-to-coast support tailored to the needs of cannabis businesses at every stage of growth.

The firm has been recognized by SuperLawyers, the International Cannabis Bar Association, and the California and New York State Bars for its leadership and advocacy within the cannabis legal landscape.

“Our clients are serious about building long-term value in this space, and so are we,” Seligson added. “This new site reflects our commitment to helping the cannabis community grow with clarity, confidence, and legal strategy.”