Silfab Solar Names Mike Boggs as Chief People Officer

FORT MILL, S.C., March 11, 2025 –Silfab Solar, North America’s leading PV module manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Mike Boggs as Chief People Officer based in Fort Mill, South Carolina. In this new role at Silfab Solar, Mike will be instrumental in readying Silfab’s solar cell manufacturing facility scheduled for full operations in April 2025. In addition, Mike will spearhead all aspects of human resources, including driving talent development, implementation of HR strategies and operations, as well as employee health and safety across Silfab’s expanding manufacturing facilities and corporate operations.

This strategic hire comes at a pivotal time for Silfab Solar, as the company embarks on a transformational year. Silfab is set to expand its leadership position in product and process by adding domestic solar cell production alongside its existing module manufacturing.

“Mike understands U.S. manufacturing and the important role people play in the success of domestic operations. Mike’s extensive experience in world class manufacturing facilities and proven leadership in human resources make him a vital addition to our executive team,” said Paolo Maccario, President and CEO of Silfab Solar.

Boggs will be instrumental in aligning HR initiatives in this strategic growth period, ensuring the entire Silfab team is equipped to execute swiftly and flawlessly. He has over 30 years of experience, primarily in the automotive and tire industries where he held key leadership roles at such companies as Michelin and Ford Motor Company. His diverse background encompasses manufacturing, quality, finance, industrial engineering, and human resources, including the successful startup of greenfield and brownfield manufacturing facilities.

Most recently, Boggs served as Senior Director of HR Strategy and Senior Regional HR Business Partner for Greenfield EV and Battery Sites and Michigan Vehicle Assembly Sites at Ford.

“I am thrilled to join Silfab Solar during this exciting phase of growth,” said Boggs. “I am passionate about building strong, empowered, and engaged teams fostering a culture of excellence. I look forward to working with the talented individuals at Silfab Solar to support the company’s mission of delivering innovative solar solutions to the market.”

Boggs holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech and is a Diversity Leadership Fellow of the Riley Institute at Furman University. He is fluent in Spanish and resides in South Carolina with his family. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and watching college football.