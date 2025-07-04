Simplifying Fulfillment and Reducing Tariffs Impact for E-Commerce Brands

Harvard, IL, July 04, 2025 — With rising international tariffs and increasing complexity in global logistics, brands are seeking more reliable, cost-effective ways to manage their supply chains. Many are looking to bring operations closer to home reducing risk, saving money, and simplifying fulfillment in the process.

To meet that need, Badger Fulfillment Group has partnered with Elite Health Partners to deliver a complete, U.S. based solution for manufacturing and order fulfillment. This new alliance gives e-commerce businesses turn-key manufacturing services in skincare, cosmetics, liquid dose dietary supplements, and functional beverages, sectors a faster, more efficient way to scale with a one-stop option that streamlines production, fulfillment, and distribution under one roof. Together, Badger Fulfillment Group and Elite Health Partners are creating a seamless experience built on established workflows, integrated operations, and a shared commitment to helping clients grow. By consolidating manufacturing and fulfillment stateside, e-commerce brands gain speed, control, and a simplified path to scale.

“At Badger, we’re always looking for practical ways to help our clients grow smarter and more cost effectively,” said Kyle Kobriger, CEO of Badger Fulfillment Group. “This partnership gives businesses in health, beauty, and wellness industries a streamlined path to scale right here in the U.S. I’m excited to see how it helps our shared clients save time, reduce costs, and stay focused on what they do best.”

This collaboration is effective immediately and is already serving emerging and established e-commerce brands across multiple health-related sectors.