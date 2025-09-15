Sipping with Style: Capri Sun and Christian Siriano Introduce the Fan-Fueled Pouch Purse

CHICAGO, September 15, 2025 — Since the early 2000s, Capri Sun lovers have been more than sipping – they’ve been stitching, transforming the iconic silver pouch into a fashion statement. From YouTube videos to TikTok tutorials, the trend has turned generations of fans into at-home designers, reinforcing the pouch’s iconic status as a style statement. In celebration of this decades-long fan ingenuity, the brand has joined forces with American fashion legend Christian Siriano to create the Capri Sun x Christian Siriano Pouch Purse. Elevating the beloved Y2K DIY into a runway-worthy reality, the Pouch Purse makes its debut on the runway of Siriano’s SS26 collection showcase during NYFW before making its way to fans’ closets!

Pairing high-fashion craftsmanship with a nostalgic, cultural icon, the Pouch Purse honors brand fans’ DIY fashion roots, while elevating it to the runway under fashion’s biggest spotlight. Featuring a sleek, silver silhouette that mimics the pouch’s signature squeeze and a perfectly-sized internal pocket to hold a pouch on the go, the purse is adorned with dangling fruit charms and vibrant chains, referencing Capri Sun’s refreshing flavors and the charm-forward trend sweeping social media and street style alike. Bursting with personality, the final touch is a zipper made from the brand’s iconic yellow straws, nodding to the pouch’s defining poke-to-sip moment.

“Capri Sun has sparked a playful sense of adventure with its fans for over 50 years and we are constantly inspired by where this ingenuity takes them,” said Kristina Hannant, director of marketing at Capri Sun. “After years of seeing fans proudly tote Capri Sun not just in their hands but also on their arms, we knew we had to join in on the fun. The Pouch Purse transforms the iconic pouch into a fashion-forward accessory, giving our older fans a fresh new way to carry a piece of childhood nostalgia with them. No one could have brought this vision to life better than Christian Siriano.”

“I’ve always looked at fashion as an incredible canvas to turn everyday inspirations into something extraordinary,” said Christian Siriano. “I love that Capri Sun celebrates having fun and not taking things too seriously – that’s always how I’ve approached my designs and I wanted this Pouch Purse to embody that same spirit. This purse is not just fashionable – it’s playful, nostalgic, and a reminder that fashion should make you smile.”

Fresh off the runway, the corner store-to-catwalk collaboration goes live at caprisunpouchpurse.com starting Monday, September 15 at 12 p.m. ET, where fans can join the list for exclusive order access to this limited-edition drop. To learn more about this juicy new partnership, follow @caprisun and @csiriano on social media.