UFCW 8-Golden State Reaches Tentative Agreement with Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill—Thousands of Grocery Workers to Benefit

ROSEVILLE, Calif., September 15, 2025 — UFCW 8-Golden State reached a tentative agreement with Raley’s, covering thousands of members at Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill stores across Central and Northern California. The proposed contract includes significant wage increases, ratification bonuses, and strengthened health care and retirement benefits, along with improved scheduling and job protections.

“This agreement is the direct result of members remaining united throughout the process,” said UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall. “Our members don’t just keep these stores running, they’re the heart of their communities. This agreement honors their dedication and ensures they’re treated with the respect they deserve.”

The new three-and-a-half-year tentative agreement includes:

Wage increases of $4.00 per hour over three and a half years for Experienced Clerks and above, and Journeyman Meat Cutters

Additional wage increases for many in the step progressions, effective after ratification

Contract ratification bonuses of $1,100 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees

Increased Sunday premium pay for eligible employees with 20 or more years of service

Enhanced premium pay for Managing Clerk, Sr. Head Clerk, Sr. Produce Clerk, and Night Crew Manager positions

Increased funding to the Lifetime Income Security Account (LISA) Pension Plan, ensuring a fortified and secure retirement

Fully funded health care benefits and improved sick leave payout provisions

Strengthened language around scheduling, seniority holidays, bereavement leave, and job protection

Contract term extending through October 14, 2028

“We’re deeply grateful for the continuous support of the members. Their unwavering commitment has a meaningful impact in negotiations,” Loveall added. “We also recognize the constructive dialogue with the employer which helped bring this agreement to the table.”

Contract ratification materials are currently being prepared. Members will have the opportunity to review the full details of the tentative agreement and speak with their District Union Representative before voting. Information about the voting process will be shared with members in the coming days.