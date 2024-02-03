Sitaram Kandi announced as the new CHRO of Tata Motors

Bengaluru, February 3, 2024: Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile and mobility solutions company today announced that Mr. Sitaram Kandi is being appointed to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the company, effective 1st April 2024.

As CHRO, Mr. Kandi will also join the Tata Motors Executive Committee.

In his current role, Mr. Kandi heads Human Resources for Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle and Electric vehicle businesses and leads Employee Relations and Skill Building for Tata Motors.

Mr. Kandi will be taking over from Mr. Ravindra Kumar G.P, who has been serving as the CHRO of Tata Motors since 2018 and will be moving on to a new responsibility within the Tata Group.

A career HR professional with thirty years of experience and an alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Mr. Kandi has worked on diverse facets of HR and Industrial Relations with global companies including Bosch, Monsanto and General Electric, in India and overseas, prior to joining Tata Motors in 2019.

