Bengaluru, 28th March 2024: Hotelogix, a globally leading cloud-based hospitality technology provider, said India’s Suba Group of Hotels has adopted its muti-property management system. Hotelogix will provide Suba Group of Hotels with a robust and comprehensive platform to automate and streamline processes across member properties while gaining centralized control over group-wide operations to drive growth, revenue, and guest experience.

With 100+ hotels spread across 60 destinations in India, as a leading hospitality entity, Suba Group of Hotels’ foremost mission is to offer unparalleled services and experiences to its guests. It caters to both business and leisure travelers. Modern in-house FnB outlets with contactless menu options, well-equipped business centers, contactless check-in, and banquets – the group offers everything. In 2022, Suba Group secured the master franchise rights for Choice Hotels India, gaining the authority to expand the Clarion, Quality, and Comfort brands within the country. Choice Hotels India operates as a fully owned branch of Choice Hotels International, a leading global hotel franchisor boasting a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties worldwide.

Suba Group of Hotels ran its operations with an on-premises solution for over ten years. As the group grew and acquired other brands like Choice Hotels, its portfolio became stronger with 100+ properties. However, managing group-wide operations from the corporate office with central control was a significant challenge as they have disparate on-premises solutions across member hotels. As they grew rapidly, they found those on-premises solutions restricting their ability to gain visibility into group-wide operations, access operation-critical reports and guest data, manage distribution and ensure real-time collaboration between member properties for improved efficiency.

“For a growing brand like us with 100+ properties, multiple restaurants, banquets, different room types, guest profiles, and several other revenue-generating streams, centrally and efficiently managing operations is the key to success. That’s why we decided to migrate to a multi-property cloud PMS platform from Hotelogix,” said Mubeen Mehta, CEO of Suba Group of Hotels.

Hotelogix has also offered Suba Group of Hotels a Mobile Hotel PMS App to track group- property-level positions on the go. It has integrated its PMS with Channel Manager to assist the group with real-time OTA distribution for more sales. Hotelogix’s Point of Sale (POS) will allow the group to handle all its non-room revenue-generating outlets across all its properties efficiently. Hotelogix PMS is also integrated with third-party accounting, materials management, and guest communication solutions.