Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd
The real estate market is experiencing a surge across all sectors courtesy a strong demand from both first-time homebuyers as well as affluent buyers seeking luxury properties or second homes. Even Investor appetite is high particularly for properties located at prime locations with the potential for high returns Gurugram remains the top residential market in the NCR, and the completion of the Dwarka Expressway is expected to make it even more attractive. Some of the most promising areas in Gurugram include Sector 37D, Sector 71, Dwarka Expressway, and Southern Peripheral Road. These areas offer a variety of housing options at different price points, making them appealing to a wide range of buyers and potentially outperforming other sectors in terms of buyer interest.