TECNO SPARK Slim to Debut at MWC: World’s Thinnest 5.75mm Phone with 5200mAh+ Battery

New Delhi, February 28th, 2025: Innovative, AI-driven technology brand TECNO is set to unveil the SPARK Slim at MWC 2025, a groundbreaking ultra-thin concept smartphone that pushes the boundaries of smartphone slimness while delivering powerful performance. As the industry’s slimmest device with a 5200mAh+ battery, TECNO SPARK Slim will lead the way in the next wave of ultra-thin smartphone design. Attendees will be able to see the innovation for themselves at TECNO’s MWC 2025 booth, 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via.

The SPARK Slim concept features an ultra-sleek 5.75mm profile, a stunning 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display, and futuristic sustainable materials that offer a refined yet ergonomic feel. Its advanced 50MP+50MP dual rear camera and 13MP front camera are complemented by an interactive light band, creating a dynamic, humanized lighting effect.

Setting a New Record for Smartphone Slimness

While many ultra-thin smartphones trade endurance for design and portability, leaving users with single-day battery life, the SPARK Slim doesn’t lead to a trade-off. Despite being just 5.75mm thick, SPARK Slim houses a powerful 5200mAh battery, delivering all-day energy in an extremely portable form.

Its sleek design harmoniously combines sustainable luxury with technical precision. The device is crafted from fully recycled aluminum using an integrated die-casting process and features a stainless steel unibody– advanced materials that not only elevate the tactile experience with a luxurious feel but also enhance the ergonomic, integrated design. The result is a sleek, lightweight device that ensures a smooth, comfortable grip, offering a perfect balance of refined, futuristic aesthetics and practicality for an effortlessly enjoyable user experience.

Making the design even more captivating, the SPARK Slim features a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with stunning 1.5K (1224P) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp, vibrant detail and ultra-smooth navigation. A peak brightness of 4500nits ensures ultra-clear visuals even under bright sunlight. This innovative combination of cutting-edge display technology and ultra-thin craftsmanship creates a true statement piece, delivering a large, immersive screen experience while maintaining its sleek form.

Uncompromised Power in an Ultra-Thin Form

Despite its exceptionally slim form, the SPARK Slim delivers uncompromised power with a 4.04mm thick, high-density 5200mAh battery. Boasting an impressive 45W fast charging, the device ensures worry-free, all-day usage, keeping users effortlessly connected and powered throughout their day.

Beneath its refined exterior, the SPARK Slim is powered by an upcoming high-performance octa-core chip, engineered to deliver a smooth experience and exceptional endurance. Every interaction flows seamlessly, enabling extended use without interruption.

On the camera front, SPARK Slim’s advanced camera system elevates mobile photography with a 50MP+50MP dual rear setup, designed to capture every detail with stunning clarity. A dynamic light-band effect enhances the shooting experience, adding a futuristic and expressive touch. The 13MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls, making every shot effortlessly brilliant.

Pioneering the Future of Smartphone Innovation

SPARK Slim brings an ultra-slim yet powerful device to life, with pioneering features that will shape the next generation of SPARK smartphones. TECNO is redefining the smartphone experience by blending innovative technology with stylish design and pushing the boundaries of form factor innovation. Set to debut at MWC 2025, the SPARK Slim showcases the brand’s breakthroughs, advanced materials, and innovations, highlighting TECNO’s commitment to the future of design.