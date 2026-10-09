The Art of an Heirloom: Inside Kanjimull Jewellers’ 150-Year Legacy

New Delhi, 09 October 2026: Some pieces of jewellery are created for a moment; others are made to be treasured for generations. For Kanjimull Jewellers, this philosophy has defined a legacy spanning more than 150 years. Established in 1870, the heritage fine jewellery house has built its identity around exceptional gemstones, bespoke craftsmanship and an enduring understanding of luxury. Once jewellers by appointment to royalty, Kanjimull continues to carry forward its heritage, creating pieces that hold significance beyond the occasion for which they were made.

Central to this legacy is the house’s expertise in exceptional gemstones and handcrafted fine jewellery. From Burmese and Mozambique rubies to Zambian emeralds, rare pearls and natural diamonds, each stone is carefully selected for its colour, clarity and cut. Blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary design sensibility, Kanjimull’s creations reflect generations of expertise, with a focus on bespoke designs, intricate detailing and timeless elegance. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to be treasured across generations.

Today, this legacy is being carried forward by Gayatri Bhardwaj, Mandira Khanna and fifth-generation heir Shriya Bhardwaj. Together, they bring a shared commitment to preserving the house’s inherited knowledge while shaping a contemporary expression of fine jewellery, one that celebrates individuality without losing sight of its heritage.

Gayatri Bhardwaj, Kanjimull Jewellers, said, “For us, an heirloom is more than a piece of jewellery. It carries generations of craftsmanship, memories and meaning. Our responsibility is to preserve the legacy we have inherited while creating pieces that future generations will treasure just as deeply.” Mandira Khanna, Kanjimull Jewellers, added, “Exceptional gemstones and craftsmanship have always been at the heart of Kanjimull. We believe true luxury lies in creating jewellery that is deeply personal, thoughtfully crafted and timeless enough to be passed down through generations.” Shriya Bhardwaj, Fifth-Generation Heir, Kanjimull Jewellers, shared, “For my generation, luxury is about individuality, provenance and meaning. We want to honour the heritage of Kanjimull while creating jewellery that reflects the person wearing it today and becomes part of their family’s story tomorrow.”

More than a century and a half since its establishment, Kanjimull Jewellers continues to celebrate the art of the heirloom, bringing together rare gemstones, inherited expertise and considered design. As the house looks towards its next chapter, its philosophy remains rooted in creating jewellery that transcends trends, carries personal meaning and becomes a lasting part of the stories passed from one generation to the next.