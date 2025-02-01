The Union Budget 2025 reflects a strong commitment: Mr. Partha Neog, CEO, Vantage Circle

Mr. Partha Neog, CEO, Vantage Circle, a leading Global SaaS-based Employee Engagement Platform.

“The Union Budget 2025 reflects a strong commitment to encouraging an inclusive and innovation-driven economy, particularly for MSMEs and startups. The enhanced investment and turnover limits for MSME classification, along with increased credit guarantee cover, will empower businesses to scale with confidence. Additionally, the infusion of ₹10,000 crore into the Fund of Funds and the launch of the Deep Tech fund will significantly accelerate the growth of India’s startup ecosystem. As a SaaS-based company, we welcome these forward-looking measures, which will not only strengthen digital enterprises but also drive employment and economic resilience.”